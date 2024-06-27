-- BP halted hiring new employees and paused new offshore wind projects to focus further on oil and gas operations amid investor worries, Reuters reports, citing unnamed company sources.

-- The move is part of Chief Executive Murray Auchincloss's plan to slow down large investments in low-carbon projects that aren't expected to generate cash short-term, Reuters reports.

-- The British energy giant declined to comment on the report when approached by Dow Jones Newswires. A spokesperson referred to Auchincloss's six priorities to deliver a simpler, more focused and higher value company and BP's target to save at least $2 billion in cash costs by end 2026.

