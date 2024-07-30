STORY: BP shares surged as much as 9% at the start of trade Tuesday, before settling back with gains of around 2%.

The jump came after the oil giant beat forecasts and said it would raise its dividend.

Second-quarter profit came in at close to $2.8 billion.

A weak performance on refining was offset by higher oil prices and strong retail sales.

The result will ease pressure on new chief executive Murray Auchincloss, after two straight quarters when earnings fell short of expectations.

The Canadian took over in January, and has vowed to revamp BP's operations.

That includes focusing on the most profitable businesses, mostly in oil and gas.

He's stepped away from some of the green commitments made by predecessor Bernard Looney, who had wanted a bigger emphasis on renewables.

Instead, Auchincloss has approved development of a major new oilfield in the the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

To cheer investors, BP lifted its dividend by 10% and pledged to stay the course on share buyback plans.

The firm says it intends to buy a total $14 billion worth this year and next.