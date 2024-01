January 17, 2024 at 01:33 am EST

--BP PLC will appoint Interim Chief Executive Murray Auchincloss as its permanent CEO, replacing Bernard Looney who left last year, the FT reports citing unnamed sources.

--The energy giant is expected to announce Auchincloss's appointment as early as Wednesday, the FT reports.

--BP wasn't immediately available for comment when approached by Dow Jones Newswires.

