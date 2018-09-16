Log in
Marc Benioff

Age : 53
Public asset : 5,074,330,076 USD
Linked companies : salesforce.com, inc.
Biography : Mr. Marc R. Benioff is a Chairman at Salesforce.com Foundation and Chairman & Chief Executive Office

Time Magazine Sold to Salesforce Founder Marc Benioff for $190 Million

09/16/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

By Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg

Time magazine will have a new home.

Nearly eight months after Meredith Corp. completed its purchase of Time Inc., the publisher has agreed to sell Time magazine for $190 million to Marc Benioff, co-founder of Salesforce.com, and his wife Lynne Benioff.

The proposed sale is expected to close within 30 days. The Benioffs are buying Time as individuals; the agreement is unrelated to Salesforce.com, where Mr. Benioff also serves as chairman and co-chief executive.

In an interview, Mr. Benioff said, "We're investing in a company with tremendous impact on the world, one that is also an incredibly strong business. That's what we're looking for when we invest as a family."

The Benioffs are optimistic about Time's large audience and growing video business. "The power of Time is its unique story telling of the people and issues that affect us all and connect us all," said Mrs. Benioff.

Still, the couple will be taking over a publication whose business has been hammered from ongoing declines in print advertising and newsstand sales. Many magazines have struggled to transition into digital-first businesses as traditional sources of revenue have eroded.

The Benioffs said they won't have a role in day-to-day operations of the magazine or journalistic decisions. Mr. Benioff said the family doesn't plan to acquire any other magazine titles from Meredith.

The deal is a much-needed lift for Meredith, the publisher of such titles as People, Better Homes & Gardens and the Magnolia Journal. Meredith put four Time Inc. publications up for sale in March -- Fortune, Time, Money and Sports Illustrated.

The sales process has dragged on, reflecting the gap between what Meredith believed the titles were worth, and what investors have been willing to pay at a time when the magazine business is under pressure.

Negotiations continue for the proposed sale of Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated.

