Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Marc Benioff

Age : 53
Public asset : 5,074,330,076 USD
Linked companies : salesforce.com, inc.
Biography : Mr. Marc R. Benioff is a Chairman at Salesforce.com Foundation and Chairman & Chief Executive Office

Time Magazine's Financials Show Benioffs Take On a Publication Under Pressure -- 3rd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 03:34am CEST

By Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg

With their acquisition of Time magazine, Salesforce.com Inc. co-founder Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne will take on a publication racing to find digital revenue to offset a steep erosion in the print business, according to people familiar with the magazine's financials.

The Benioffs announced Sunday they were buying Time from Meredith Corp. for $190 million, a deal expected to close within 30 days.

Time generated revenue of $173 million in 2017, and operating profit of $33 million, according to the people, who reviewed an offering document used in the transaction process. Revenue is expected to fall nearly 9% to $158 million in 2018, reflecting industrywide pressures, while operating income will be about the same.

The Benioffs are paying around 5.76 times operating profit for Time magazine. Details of valuations in comparable transactions weren't immediately available.

Craig Huber, a media analyst at Huber Research Partners, said "Meredith did very well with the price that they got." He said the Benioffs may find it difficult to operate a single magazine at a time when magazine publishers with greater scale are struggling. Daniel Kurnos, an analyst with Benchmark, said the price the Benioffs are paying is in line with Meredith investors' expectations.

Meredith doesn't disclose financials for individual titles. A spokesman for Meredith said the actual valuation multiple would be closer to 8 times operating income, if additional expenses are factored in that would lower Time's earnings.

In an interview Sunday, Mr. Benioff said he is optimistic about the state of Time's business, including its large audience and growth in video. "We're investing in a company with tremendous impact on the world, one that is also an incredibly strong business. That's what we're looking for when we invest as a family," he said. A spokesman for Mr. and Mrs. Benioff had no further comment.

There are signs Time has begun to stabilize declines in circulation revenue. It is projected to fall from $89 million last year to $83 million this year. Total circulation revenue in 2015 was $104 million, the people familiar with the financials said.

Digital revenue is projected to increase from $28 million last year to $36 million in 2018, though it still represents a small portion of the overall top line. Print revenue has declined from $83 million in 2015 to an expected $38 million this year, the people said.

The proposed acquisition is unrelated to Salesforce.com, where Mr. Benioff serves as chairman and co-chief executive.

The Benioffs said they wouldn't have a role in day-to-day operations or journalistic decisions at Time.

As part of the agreement with the Benioffs, Meredith will continue to provide services such as paper purchasing, printing and consumer marketing services, and will continue to include Time in its corporate advertising deals.

Meredith, publisher of such titles as Better Homes & Gardens, People and the Magnolia Journal, purchased Time Inc. early this year, and looked to unload several of its titles, including Time. Sale discussions for Fortune, Sports Illustrated and Money are ongoing.

Write to Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg at jeffrey.trachtenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEREDITH CORPORATION 0.57% 52.7 Delayed Quote.-20.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Marc Benioff
 
03:34aMARC BENIOFF : Time Magazine's Financials Show Benioffs Take On a Publication Under Pressure -- 3rd Update
DJ
09/17MARC BENIOFF : Meredith Corp to sell Time media brand to Marc and Lynne Benioff
RE
09/16MARC BENIOFF : Time Magazine Sold to Salesforce Founder Marc Benioff for $190 Million -- Update
DJ
09/16MARC BENIOFF : Time Magazine Sold to Salesforce Founder Marc Benioff for $190 Million
DJ
2016MARC BENIOFF : Two Deals That Got Away at Salesforce -- WSJ
DJ
2016MARC BENIOFF : Tech CEO Turns Rabble-Rouser -- WSJ
DJ
2016MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce's Marc Benioff Has Kicked Off New Era of Corporate Social Activism
DJ
2016MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce.com CEO Benioff's Compensation Valued at $33.4 Million
DJ
2015MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff Delivers Meditation on Mindfulness
DJ
2015MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce.com's Hard Sell -- Ahead of the Tape
DJ
2015MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Sees Bonus Rise
DJ
2014MARC BENIOFF : Marc Benioff, Wife Donate $500,000 to Help Migrant Children
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12:36aJOHN TYSON : Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
RE
09/17ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
09/16JAMIE DIMON : JP Morgan chief Dimon says shouldn't have made remarks about Trump
RE
09/14SERGIO MARCHIONNE : The home of Fiat says 'ciao' to Sergio Marchionne
RE
09/17JAMIE DIMON : How JPMorgan's CFO became the top prospect to succeed Dimon
RE
09/14JACK MA : Xiaomi creates new management jobs aimed at CEO succession planning
RE
09/14JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos commits $2 billion to help homeless, pre-schools
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon John Edwards David Einhorn Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi James Packer John Paulson Georges Plassat Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Martin Winterkorn Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.