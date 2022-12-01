Advanced search
Business Leaders 

Marc Benioff

Age : 56
Public asset : 4,515,947,291 USD
Linked companies : Salesforce, Inc.
Biography : Marc Russell Benioff (born September 25, 1964) is the founder, chairman and CEO of...

Trending: Salesforce Raises FY22 Earnings, Marc Benioff to Be Sole CEO

12/01/2022 | 10:59am EST
10:43 ET--Salesforce Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Salesforce raised its fiscal 2022 outlook for adjusted earnings to between $4.92 and $4.94 a share, compared with a prior forecast of between $4.71 and $4.73 a share. The company maintained its full-year outlook for revenue at between $30.9 billion and $31 billion, and increased guidance for fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to between $7.93 billion and $8.03 billion, or 8% to 10% in growth from a year earlier. The company also said Bret Taylor will depart as co-chief executive officer, with co-founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff becoming the sole chief executive. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1058ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -9.66% 145.28 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
