Trending: Salesforce Raises FY22 Earnings, Marc Benioff to Be Sole CEO

10:43 ET--Salesforce Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Salesforce raised its fiscal 2022 outlook for adjusted earnings to between $4.92 and $4.94 a share, compared with a prior forecast of between $4.71 and $4.73 a share. The company maintained its full-year outlook for revenue at between $30.9 billion and $31 billion, and increased guidance for fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to between $7.93 billion and $8.03 billion, or 8% to 10% in growth from a year earlier. The company also said Bret Taylor will depart as co-chief executive officer, with co-founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff becoming the sole chief executive. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

12-01-22 1058ET