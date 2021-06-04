Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Marc Dunoyer

Age : 68
Public asset : 35,763,474 USD
Biography : Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer is Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director at AstraZeneca Plc and on t

AstraZeneca lines up finance chief Dunoyer to head Alexion

06/04/2021 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Friday it had appointed Alexion's Aradhana Sarin as its new chief financial officer as it shifts existing CFO Marc Dunoyer to a new role leading the U.S.-based drugmaker after the pair's merger.

AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest ever deal, a bet on rare-disease immunology which also includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine.

London-listed AstraZeneca said Sarin's appointment was conditional upon the completion of its $39 billion buyout of Alexion.

Dunoyer will become the U.S. drugmaker's chief executive officer while also being appointed chief strategy officer at AstraZeneca. He will leave the Anglo-Swedish company's board but continue to report to CEO Pascal Soriot.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Patrick Graham)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.33% 7948 Delayed Quote.8.52%
Latest news about Marc Dunoyer
 
02:53aWILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square unit confirms talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group
RE
02:34aMARC DUNOYER : AstraZeneca lines up finance chief Dunoyer to head Alexion
RE
12:52aELON MUSK : Musk 'trolling' puts brakes on bitcoin's rebound
RE
06/03DAVID JONES : Australia's David Jones Food to exit BP convenience partnership
RE
06/03ADAM ARON : Analysis-With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
RE
06/02BILL GATES : Bill Gates' next generation nuclear reactor to be built in Wyoming
RE
06/02JULIE SWEET : Accenture Says CEO Julie Sweet Will Also Be Chair of the Board
DJ
06/02BERNARD TAPIE : French prosecutor seeks jail for Orange CEO in appeals trial over Tapie affair
RE
06/02DONNIE KING : Tyson Foods CEO steps down, operating chief King takes helm
RE
06/02RAINER SEELE : OMV Names Alfred Stern as New CEO
DJ
06/01ELON MUSK : SEC letters claim Tesla failed to oversee Musk's tweets - WSJ
RE
06/01LEON BLACK : Woman's lawsuit accuses Leon Black of defamation, violent behavior
RE
06/01MARVIN ELLISON : Lowe's Names Marvin Ellison Chairman
DJ
06/01TERRY GOU : Foxconn, founder Gou apply to purchase BioNTech vaccines for Taiwan
RE
06/01MARIA MARTINEZ : German Jobless Claims Fell More Than Expected in May
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next

Most Read News
 
12:52aELON MUSK : Musk 'trolling' puts brakes on bitcoin's rebound
RE
06/01LEON BLACK : Woman's lawsuit accuses Leon Black of defamation, violent behavior
RE
06/02BILL GATES : Bill Gates' next generation nuclear reactor to be built in Wyoming
RE
05/31ELON MUSK : Tesla's vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says
RE
06/01TERRY GOU : Foxconn, founder Gou apply to purchase BioNTech vaccines for Taiwan
RE
06/01ELON MUSK : SEC letters claim Tesla failed to oversee Musk's tweets - WSJ
RE
06/02BERNARD TAPIE : French prosecutor seeks jail for Orange CEO in appeals trial over Tapie affair
RE
Latest news about Marc Dunoyer
 
02:34aMARC DUNOYER : AstraZeneca lines up finance chief Dunoyer to head Alexion
RE
02:34aAstraZeneca Names Aradhana Sarin as Next CFO
DJ
02:29aASTRAZENECA  : CFO to Step Down; Successor Named
MT
02:24aASTRAZENECA  : lines up finance chief Dunoyer to head Alexion
RE
02:06aAstrazeneca - marc dunoyer to retire from the board and take up a new senior executive role
RE
05/11ASTRAZENECA  : Secures Shareholder Approval for Improved CEO Pay Package, But Nearly 40% of Investors Vote Against Proposed Remuneration
MT


Popular Business Leaders
 