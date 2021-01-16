Log in
Marco Gadola

Age : 57
Public asset : 947,798 USD
Marco Gadola

Press Release: Announcement | MCH Group | Board of Directors and Executive Board

01/16/2021 | 01:00pm EST
   MCH Group: Appointments to the Board of Directors and Executive Board 
 
 
   -- Andrea Zappia proposed as new chairman of the Board of Directors, Marco 
      Gadola foreseen as Vice Chairman 
 
   -- Beat Zwahlen appointed as interim CEO and Michael Hüsler as new CFO 
 
   -- Bernd Stadlwieser leaving the company by mutual agreement 
 
 
 
   Following completion of the capital increases, the partial renewal of 
the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd., which was approved by the 
General Meeting on 27 November 2020, took effect on 21 December 2020: 
James Murdoch, Jeffrey Palker and Eleni Lionaki have taken up their 
mandates as successors to Karin Lenzlinger Diedenhofen, André 
Odermatt and Tanja Soland respectively. 
 
   Today, the Board of Directors announces further intended personnel 
renewals: The Board of Directors will propose Andrea Zappia and Marco 
Gadola for election as new members of the Board of Directors at the 
General Meeting on 28 April 2021. Andrea Zappia will also be proposed 
for election as Chairman and successor to Ulrich Vischer, who will step 
down at the Annual General Meeting as announced. The Board of Directors 
intends to appoint Marco Gadola as Vice-Chairman following his election. 
 
   International experience and network 
 
   Andrea Zappia is the Executive Vice President and Chief Executive 
Officer New Markets and Business of Sky Group and his responsibilities 
also include SkyStudios and SkyNews/SKyTG24. He started his career in 
the multinational company Procter&Gamble, where he worked as European 
Group Marketing Manager. 1996 to 2001, he was Global Sales and Marketing 
Director for Ferrari and Maserati. In 2003, he joined Sky Italia, where 
he held various executive positions before becoming CEO from 2011 to 
2019. Andrea Zappia is 57 years old, he was born in Tripoli and grew up 
in Bologna, where he graduated in Economics. 
 
   "I am greatly looking forward to this new task if the shareholders place 
their confidence in me", says Andrea Zappia. "MCH Group has major 
potential for prosperous further development. I look forward to helping 
shape the path to a successful future, working together closely with the 
existing and new members of the Board of Directors and the management." 
 
   Marco Gadola, born in 1963, was previously a member of the Board of 
Directors of MCH Group and Chairman of the Audit Committee from 2016 to 
2019. From 2013 to 2019 he was CEO of the Straumann Group and is 
currently Chairman of the Board of DKSH Group and a member of the Board 
of Directors of various Basel-based companies such as Straumann, 
Medartis and Tally Weijl, as well as other companies. 
 
   Change in the operational management 
 
   The Board of Directors of MCH Group has appointed Beat Zwahlen, CFO of 
the group to date, as new interim CEO. He will be taking over the 
operational management of the company with immediate effect. Beat 
Zwahlen joined MCH Group as CFO in May 2018. Over the past few years, he 
has played a decisive role in both the restructuring and the initiated 
transformation of the company, and the recent capital increases with 
Lupa Systems as a new anchor investor were completed under his project 
leadership. 
 
   Michael Hüsler has been appointed new CFO of the company group and 
is taking over this function from Beat Zwahlen with immediate effect. 
Over the past 15 years, Michael Hüsler has held the role of Group 
CFO in various internationally operating companies, working in listed 
companies for 12 of these years. Since 2017, he has been Group CFO of 
Habasit International AG. Born in 1972, he lives in the Basel region. 
 
   The Board of Directors and Bernd Stadlwieser have mutually agreed to 
terminate the employment relationship. The Board of Directors is 
grateful to Bernd Stadlwieser for his valuable service leading the 
company. "MCH Group would like to thank him for all his hard work over 
the past, extremely challenging 18 months", says Ulrich Vischer, 
Chairman of the Board of Directors. "He has provided many valuable 
inputs to the necessary transformation and repositioning of MCH Group." 
 
   Ulrich Vischer further underlines the fact that, over the course of the 
past year, the MCH Group has put in place the financial and structural 
preconditions for overcoming the corona situation and further 
implementing the transformation. "With the planned addition of Andrea 
Zappia and Marco Gadola, the Board of Directors will greatly benefit 
from additional international industry experience, innovation power and 
management expertise. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board 
will work closely together to meet the continuing challenges and to 
implement the defined strategy. They will do their utmost to lead the 
company into a successful future." 
 
 
 
   Media contact: 
 
   MCH Group AG 
 
   Corporate Communications 
 
   Christian Jecker 
 
   +41 58 206 22 52 
 
   christian.jecker@mch-group.com 
   www.mch-group.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2021 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)
