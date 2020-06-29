Skandinaviska Seb's Annual General Meeting 2020

TIDMSEBA
Press release
Stockholm 29 June 2020
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has today, 29 June 2020, held its
Annual General Meeting. In order to counteract the spread of the virus
that causes Covid-19, the AGM was carried out through postal voting,
without physical participation.
At the AGM, Signhild Arnegård Hansen, Anne-Catherine Berner, Winnie
Fok, Sven Nyman, Lars Ottersgård, Jesper Ovesen, Helena Saxon,
Johan Torgeby and Marcus Wallenberg were re-elected as Directors of the
Board. The AGM re-elected Marcus Wallenberg as Chair of the Board. The
AGM discharged the Directors of the Board of Directors and the President
from liability.
The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal that no payment of
dividend will be made and that the entire amount available will be
carried forward.
The Director's fee was set at SEK 8,760,000 in accordance with the
Nomination Committee's proposal. The fee will be distributed as follows:
SEK 3,100,000 to the Chair of the Board, SEK 980,000 each to the Deputy
Chairs and SEK 740,000 each to other Directors who are not employed by
the bank.
In addition the fee for the committee work was set in accordance with
the Nomination Committee's proposal: Risk and Capital Committee, SEK
600,000 to the Chair and SEK 375,000 to other member; Audit and
Compliance Committee, SEK 425,000 to the Chair and SEK 265,000 to other
member; and Remuneration and Human Resources Committee, SEK 387,500 to
the Chair and SEK 195,000 to other member.
The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal concerning
remuneration principles to the Group Executive Committee. The principles
comply with the Swedish Companies Act, the Swedish Financial Supervisory
Authority regulations as well as the Swedish Corporate Governance Code
and are in line with international regulations.
The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal concerning one profit
sharing programme for all employees except the Group Executive Committee,
SEB All Employee Programme 2020, one SEB Share Deferral Programme 2020,
comprising approximately 1,000 senior managers and key employees, and
one SEB Restricted Share Programme 2020, comprising approximately 1,000
employees in certain business units.
The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal concerning the
acquisition and sale of the bank's own shares, for the securities
business, for long-term equity programmes and for capital purposes as
well as proposal for decision on authorization to the Board of Directors
to issue convertibles.
The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal to elect Ernst &
Young AB as auditor. Main responsible will be the authorised public
accountant Hamish Mabon.
At the statutory Board meeting following the AGM, Sven Nyman and Jesper
Ovesen were appointed Vice Chairs of the Board. The members of the
committees of the Board were also appointed and information of the
Also, in accordance with the decision by the AGM to authorize the Board
to decide on the acquisition and sale of own shares for SEB's long-term
equity-based programmes, the Board decided that a maximum of 47,000,000
shares of Class A may be acquired and sold. The transactions may take
place at one or several occasions during the period until the AGM in
2021.
The acquisitions are intended to enable the Bank to transfer the
acquired shares to participants in outstanding long-term equity-based
programmes. When one or more participants in the programmes call for
exercise the Bank will within the context of the Board's decision
acquire shares to the extent necessary and immediately transfer them to
the participant or participants.
The repurchases shall exclusively take place on Nasdaq Stockholm at a
price within the price interval at any time recorded and the
transactions will be reported via Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with
