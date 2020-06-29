Log in
Skandinaviska Seb's Annual General Meeting 2020

06/29/2020 | 10:58am EDT
TIDMSEBA 
 
 
 
 
Press release 
 Stockholm 29 June 2020 
 
   Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has today, 29 June 2020, held its 
Annual General Meeting. In order to counteract the spread of the virus 
that causes Covid-19, the AGM was carried out through postal voting, 
without physical participation. 
 
 
 
   At the AGM, Signhild Arnegård Hansen, Anne-Catherine Berner, Winnie 
Fok, Sven Nyman, Lars Ottersgård, Jesper Ovesen, Helena Saxon, 
Johan Torgeby and Marcus Wallenberg were re-elected as Directors of the 
Board. The AGM re-elected Marcus Wallenberg as Chair of the Board. The 
AGM discharged the Directors of the Board of Directors and the President 
from liability. 
 
   The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal that no payment of 
dividend will be made and that the entire amount available will be 
carried forward. 
 
   The Director's fee was set at SEK 8,760,000 in accordance with the 
Nomination Committee's proposal. The fee will be distributed as follows: 
SEK 3,100,000 to the Chair of the Board, SEK 980,000 each to the Deputy 
Chairs and SEK 740,000 each to other Directors who are not employed by 
the bank. 
 
   In addition the fee for the committee work was set in accordance with 
the Nomination Committee's proposal: Risk and Capital Committee, SEK 
600,000 to the Chair and SEK 375,000 to other member; Audit and 
Compliance Committee, SEK 425,000 to the Chair and SEK 265,000 to other 
member; and Remuneration and Human Resources Committee, SEK 387,500 to 
the Chair and SEK 195,000 to other member. 
 
   The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal concerning 
remuneration principles to the Group Executive Committee. The principles 
comply with the Swedish Companies Act, the Swedish Financial Supervisory 
Authority regulations as well as the Swedish Corporate Governance Code 
and are in line with international regulations. 
 
   The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal concerning one profit 
sharing programme for all employees except the Group Executive Committee, 
SEB All Employee Programme 2020, one SEB Share Deferral Programme 2020, 
comprising approximately 1,000 senior managers and key employees, and 
one SEB Restricted Share Programme 2020, comprising approximately 1,000 
employees in certain business units. 
 
   The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal concerning the 
acquisition and sale of the bank's own shares, for the securities 
business, for long-term equity programmes and for capital purposes as 
well as proposal for decision on authorization to the Board of Directors 
to issue convertibles. 
 
   The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal to elect Ernst & 
Young AB as auditor. Main responsible will be the authorised public 
accountant Hamish Mabon. 
 
   The decisions can be read in full at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Kp3QQ0Ln7cmD169vItlH0D5n4uXT9zKTCZL41FJPUjSsKnyEcSh2A2NjeSV42yOSylmy5j-5qCVzLo1mV3d1Gg== 
www.sebgroup.com. 
 
 
 
   At the statutory Board meeting following the AGM, Sven Nyman and Jesper 
Ovesen were appointed Vice Chairs of the Board. The members of the 
committees of the Board were also appointed and information of the 
composition of the committees is available at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Kp3QQ0Ln7cmD169vItlH0I2Ko0jc9eVjzs0IMpKRaQXT2SnLnXuWDIZwWuByH_GfpPD_kX4OGNMHmVMXraT1IA== 
www.sebgroup.com. 
 
   Also, in accordance with the decision by the AGM to authorize the Board 
to decide on the acquisition and sale of own shares for SEB's long-term 
equity-based programmes, the Board decided that a maximum of 47,000,000 
shares of Class A may be acquired and sold. The transactions may take 
place at one or several occasions during the period until the AGM in 
2021. 
 
   The acquisitions are intended to enable the Bank to transfer the 
acquired shares to participants in outstanding long-term equity-based 
programmes. When one or more participants in the programmes call for 
exercise the Bank will within the context of the Board's decision 
acquire shares to the extent necessary and immediately transfer them to 
the participant or participants. 
 
   The repurchases shall exclusively take place on Nasdaq Stockholm at a 
price within the price interval at any time recorded and the 
transactions will be reported via Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with 
prevailing rules. Furthermore, SEB's web site 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Kp3QQ0Ln7cmD169vItlH0E4L0rLsZJ79Q-fedo9W7VgRtFuL-mX4YvQiXZ41-zcrQwHD4PlTcx4KCs71Ps9linP6yxxhIdUbj3BLla71SsE= 
www.sebgroup.com/ir will be updated continuously. 
 
 
 
 
For further information, please        Press contact 
 contact                                Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate 
 Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor   Communication 
 Relations                              +46(0)8 763 9947 
 +46(0)8 763 8319                       mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se frank.hojem@seb.se 
 mailto:christoffer.geijer@seb.se 
 christoffer.geijer@seb.se 
-------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------- 
 
 
   SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief 
that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating 
a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its 
customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB 
offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In 
Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a 
strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service 
offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international 
nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 
countries worldwide. At 31 March 2020, the Group's total assets amounted 
to SEK 3,286bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,758bn. 
The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at 
http://www.sebgroup.com. 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- SEB AGM 2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df420cd1-6b1b-444c-9d7d-b14e001c44f1

