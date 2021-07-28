Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Maria Martinez

Age : 62
Public asset : 13,576,639 USD
Biography : Maria Martinez is on the board of McKesson Corp., Silicon Valley Education Foundation, Genesys Works

German Consumer Confidence Set to Stagnate in August

07/28/2021 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Martinez

German consumer sentiment is expected to remain unchanged from the previous month in August, according to data from the market-research group GfK released Wednesday.

GfK's forward-looking consumer sentiment index is set to stay at minus 0.3 points in August, unchanged from July, when it reached the highest level since August 2020. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected consumer sentiment to rise to 0.5.

"The phase where the decrease of COVID-19 incidence of infection has come to an end and those figures are again on the rise," said Rolf Buerkl, consumer expert at GfK.

Furthermore, the momentum for vaccination has recently slowed down considerably, despite sufficient quantities of the vaccine available, preventing any further significant increase in consumer sentiment, he added.

GfK uses data from three subindexes from the current month to derive a sentiment figure for the coming month, measuring economic expectations, income expectations and propensity to buy. In July both economic and income expectations showed moderate losses, while the propensity to buy increased slightly.

After climbing to a 10-year high in the previous month, the indicator of economic expectations fell to 54.6 in July from 58.4 in June.

"Consumers continue to view the German economy as being on the upswing," the report said.

Income expectations also showed a moderate decline in July, dropping to 29.0 in July from 34.1 in June, driven by inflation expectations, GfK said. However, propensity to buy edged up to 14.8 in July from 13.4 points in June.

"Despite the current stagnation of consumer confidence, the domestic economy will make a positive contribution to overall economic development in the second half of the year," Mr. Buerkl said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 0214ET
Most Read News
 
07/26JEFF BEZOS : Bezos-backed plant food firm NotCo joins unicorn club after latest funding
RE
07/26MICHAEL KLEIN : EV maker Lucid rises in Nasdaq debut after merger with Klein-backed SPAC
RE
07/27RAJESH KUMAR : GE warns of inflationary pressure after lifting cash flow estimate
RE
07/26JEFF BEZOS : Bezos offers NASA $2 billion in exchange for moon mission contract
RE
07/22RYAN COHEN : Flush from Reddit rally, GameStop plots store revival
RE
07/26ELON MUSK : Analysis-Tesla's plans for batteries, China scrutinized as Musk drops features
RE
07/26MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair raises passenger forecast as O'Leary targets rapid growth
RE
Latest news about Maria Martinez
 
02:15aMARIA MARTINEZ : German Consumer Confidence Set to Stagnate in August
DJ
07/27MARIA MARTINEZ : U.S. Mid-Atlantic Manufacturing Activity Strengthens in July -- Richmond Fed
DJ
07/26MARIA MARTINEZ : Belgium Business Confidence Reaches Record High in July
DJ
07/21MARIA MARTINEZ : South Africa Inflation Decelerated in June
DJ
07/13German Consumer Prices in June Rose In Line With Forecasts -- Update
DJ
07/13MARIA MARTINEZ : German Consumer Prices Rose in June In Line With Forecasts
DJ
07/08German Exports Rose in May in Line With Expectations -- Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 