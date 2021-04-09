German Exports Rose in February Despite Pandemic

By Maria Martinez



German exports continued their recovery in February despite lockdown restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's exports rose 0.9% in February from January in adjusted terms, statistics office Destatis said Friday. Economists had forecast a 0.8% increase in adjusted tertms, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Imports in February increased 3.6% on month. The figures account for seasonal swings and calendar effects.

Germany's trade surplus--the balance of exports and imports of goods--totaled 19.1 billion euros ($22.7 billion) in calendar and seasonally adjusted terms in February, Destatis said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecast the trade surplus at EUR20.5 billion.

According to provisional results from central bank Deutsche Bundesbank, the current account of the balance of payments showed a EUR18.8 billion surplus in February, taking into account the balances of trade in goods including supplementary trade items, services, primary income, and secondary income.

