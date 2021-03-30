Log in
Maria Martinez

Age : 62
Public asset : 14,534,380 USD
Biography : Maria Martinez is on the board of McKesson Corp., Silicon Valley Education Foundation, Genesys Works

Germany March Consumer Prices Rise in Line With Forecasts

03/30/2021 | 08:22am EDT
By Maria Martinez

German consumer prices rose in March, according to preliminary data released by the German statistics office Destatis on Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis, consumer prices rose 1.7% measured by national standards, in line with the forecasts of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Consumer prices rose 2.0% on year by European Union-harmonized standards, also in line with the forecast.

Consumer prices rose 0.5% on month by both national standards and EU-harmonized standards. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast that prices would rise 0.5% by national and EU-harmonized standards on month.

The coronavirus pandemic and its related restrictions caused pricing collection problems again in March as some products weren't available in the market, Destatis said.

Final results will be released on April 15.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-21 0821ET
