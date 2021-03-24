Log in
Maria Martinez

Age : 62
Public asset : 14,534,380 USD
Biography : Maria Martinez is on the board of McKesson Corp., Silicon Valley Education Foundation, Genesys Works

Ifo Institute Cuts 2021 Growth Forecasts for German Economy

03/24/2021 | 05:14am EDT
By Maria Martinez

The outlook for the German economy in 2021 has darkened since December, according to the Ifo Institute.

The German economic research group now forecasts 3.7% gross domestic product growth this year, having previously forecast 4.2% growth for the year three months ago. For 2022, the institute now expects 3.2% growth compared with 2.5% as forecast in December.

"The coronavirus crisis is dragging on, and this is pushing back the expected strong upswing," says Timo Wollmershaeuser, head of forecasts at Ifo.

Mr. Wollmershaeuser puts the total cost of the coronavirus crisis for the years 2020 to 2022 at 405 billion euros ($479.95 billion), measured in terms of forgone economic output.

According to Ifo's forecasts, the number of unemployed will fall slightly, from 2.70 million in 2020 to 2.65 million this year and 2.44 million in 2022. This would bring the unemployment rate down from 5.9% to 5.8% in 2021 and then 5.3% in 2022.

The Ifo Institute expects consumer prices to rise more sharply, from 0.5% in 2020 to 2.4% this year. They are set to rise by 1.7% in 2022, Ifo said.

The public deficit is expected to fall from EUR139.6 billion to EUR122.9 billion this year and in the following year to EUR61.2 billion.

Ifo warned that the forecasts depend heavily on the further course of the pandemic.

"If sales in the service businesses directly affected by the coronavirus crisis were to remain at the low level seen in the first quarter for another three months, then the increase in economic output this year would be 0.3 percentage points lower at just 3.4%," Mr. Wollmershaeuser said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 0514ET
