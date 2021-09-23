Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Maria Martinez

Age : 62
Public asset : 11,896,012 USD
Biography : Maria Martinez is on the board of McKesson Corp., Silicon Valley Education Foundation, Genesys Works

Turkish Central Bank Unexpectedly Cuts Benchmark Interest Rate

09/23/2021 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Martinez

Turkey's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, when it had been expected to keep the rate steady as it had done in the five previous months.

The central bank cut its key rate to 18% from 19%. The benchmark rate was forecast unchanged at 19% by FactSet.

Despite the rate cut, the central bank shared an optimistic outlook for the economy.

"Leading indicators show that domestic economic activity remains strong in the third quarter, with the help of robust external demand," the bank said.

However, the bank noted that tightness in its monetary stance started to have a higher than envisaged contractionary effect on commercial loans.

"The Committee evaluated the analyses to decompose the impact of demand factors that monetary policy can have an effect [on], core inflation developments and supply shocks. Accordingly it is judged that a revision in monetary policy stance is needed and the policy rate was decided to be reduced."

Turkey's inflation rate accelerated on an annual basis in August, as the consumer price index rose 19.25% on year in August compared with 18.95% in July.

Turkey's central bank said the recent increase in inflation has been driven by supply side factors such as a rise in food and import prices and supply constraints, as well as increasing demand following the easing of restrictions.

The central bank said it will continue to use all available instruments until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and the medium-term 5% target is achieved in pursuit of the primary objective of price stability.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-21 0737ET
Most Read News
 
09/22WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square fund surges as Universal soars in stock debut
RE
09/21JEFF BEZOS : UK's Johnson discussed taxation with Amazon's Bezos
RE
09/17STELIOS HAJI-IOANNOU : EasyJet shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou shuns rights issue -source
RE
09/17MARY BARRA : GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips
RE
09/17ELON MUSK : Tesla to work with global regulators on data security -Musk
RE
09/20MARIA MARTINEZ : German Producer Prices Rise at Fastest Pace in More Than 45 Years
DJ
09/20BILL GATES : American Airlines, Microsoft join Gates-backed program to boost clean energy
RE
Latest news about Maria Martinez
 
05:37aMARIA MARTINEZ : Turkish Central Bank Unexpectedly Cuts Benchmark Interest Rate
DJ
09/22MARIA MARTINEZ : Ifo Institute Cuts Growth Forecast for Germany in 2021 to 2.5%
DJ
09/20MARIA MARTINEZ : German Producer Prices Rise at Fastest Pace in More Than 45 Years
DJ
09/13MARIA MARTINEZ : Turkey's July Current-Account Deficit Narrowed on Month
DJ
09/10German Consumer Prices Increased Further in August in Line With Forecasts -- Update
DJ
09/10MARIA MARTINEZ : German Consumer Prices Increased Further in August, in Line With Forecasts
DJ
08/30MARIA MARTINEZ : German Consumer Prices Increased Further in August
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 