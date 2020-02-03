Former Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini Says He Is Being Pushed Off CVS Board

By Anna Wilde Mathews

Former Aetna Inc. Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said he is being pushed off the board of CVS Health Corp.

Mr. Bertolini, who joined the CVS board after the November 2018 closing of CVS's nearly $70 billion deal to buy Aetna, told The Wall Street Journal he was willing to stay on the board, and he said the integration between the two companies isn't complete.

CVS said Monday that Mr. Bertolini and two other directors won't stand for reelection to the board. The company said Mr. Bertolini would depart "following the successful integration of the Aetna business."

The company said it was reducing the number of board members following corporate governance best practices.

CVS Chairman David Dorman said in a statement announcing the changes that the board wished to thank Mr. Bertolini "for his contribution to the successful integration of Aetna." He said the remaining board members had strong confidence in CVS's leadership and direction.

Mr. Bertolini said, "I was willing to continue to serve on the board of directors in support of the most transformative effort in health care for our nation. However, the board thought otherwise." He said the "integration is far from over."

Asked about his relationship with current CVS Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo, he said, "There's always going to be a natural tension between the current CEO and the former CEO in any discussions regarding how you move the strategy forward. He's the guy in the seat, I'm not."

A spokesman for CVS said, "As Dave Dorman said, the integration has been a success and the board has the utmost confidence in the current management team and the progress the combined company has shown to date. We will of course have more to share on that front when we report earnings next week."

After the departures, CVS said its board membership will shrink to 13 from 16. In addition to Mr. Bertolini, the company said that Richard Swift and Richard Bracken won't stand for reelection to the board and will leave after the company's annual meeting. The date of this year's annual meeting hasn't yet been announced, but the meeting was in May last year.

Corrections & Amplifications

This was corrected at 11:24 a.m. ET because the original version misspelled chairman David Dorman's last name as Dornan in the fifth and eighth paragraphs.