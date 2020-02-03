Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Bertolini

Age : 62
Public asset : 8,457,545 USD
Biography : Mr. Mark T. Bertolini is an Independent Director at Verizon Communications, Inc., a Chairman & Chief

Former Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini Says He Is Being Pushed Off CVS Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 11:14am EST

By Anna Wilde Mathews

Former Aetna Inc. Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said he is being pushed off the board of CVS Health Corp.

Mr. Bertolini, who joined the CVS board after the November 2018 closing of CVS's nearly $70 billion deal to buy Aetna, told The Wall Street Journal he was willing to stay on the board, and he said the integration between the two companies isn't complete.

CVS said Monday that Mr. Bertolini and two other directors won't stand for reelection to the board. The company said Mr. Bertolini would depart "following the successful integration of the Aetna business."

The company said it was reducing the number of board members following corporate governance best practices.

CVS Chairman David Dorman said in a statement announcing the changes that the board wished to thank Mr. Bertolini "for his contribution to the successful integration of Aetna." He said the remaining board members had strong confidence in CVS's leadership and direction.

Mr. Bertolini said, "I was willing to continue to serve on the board of directors in support of the most transformative effort in health care for our nation. However, the board thought otherwise." He said the "integration is far from over."

Asked about his relationship with current CVS Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo, he said, "There's always going to be a natural tension between the current CEO and the former CEO in any discussions regarding how you move the strategy forward. He's the guy in the seat, I'm not."

A spokesman for CVS said, "As Dave Dorman said, the integration has been a success and the board has the utmost confidence in the current management team and the progress the combined company has shown to date. We will of course have more to share on that front when we report earnings next week."

After the departures, CVS said its board membership will shrink to 13 from 16. In addition to Mr. Bertolini, the company said that Richard Swift and Richard Bracken won't stand for reelection to the board and will leave after the company's annual meeting. The date of this year's annual meeting hasn't yet been announced, but the meeting was in May last year.

Write to Anna Wilde Mathews at anna.mathews@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This was corrected at 11:24 a.m. ET because the original version misspelled chairman David Dorman's last name as Dornan in the fifth and eighth paragraphs.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -1.39% 66.93 Delayed Quote.-8.71%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Mark Bertolini
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
01/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ
DJ
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
01/27LUCA DE MEO : Renault board meeting Tuesday to seal De Meo's CEO nomination
RE
02/01MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Offers Trillions in Tax Increases to Pay for His Agenda
DJ
01/28TIM COOK : Apple Posts Revenue Growth on Strong AirPod, App Sales -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/29WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Marijn Dekkers Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi James Gorman Philip Green Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Jens Bodo Koch Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Oschmann Larry Page Stefan Persson Philippe Petitcolin Sundar Pichai Alexandre Ricard Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos