Mark Hurd

Age : 62
Public asset : 30,470,426 USD
Linked companies : Oracle Corporation
Biography : Presently, Mark V. Hurd is Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director at Oracle Corp.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/11/2019 | 05:15pm EDT
Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Taking Medical Leave

Oracle Corp. said one of its two chief executives, Mark Hurd, will take a medical leave of absence, removing the tech giant's top executive for sales and strategy at a time of intensifying competition in the business-software market. 

 
Blackstone Raises Largest Ever Real-Estate Fund at $20.5 Billion

The mammoth fund comes even as high returns have gotten tougher to come by late in this real-estate cycle. 

 
StarKist Hit With $100 Million Fine in Tuna Price-Fixing Case

StarKist Co. has been ordered to pay a $100 million penalty for its role in a conspiracy that prosecutors say inflated the prices consumers paid for canned tuna. 

 
Producers, Stars of 'Bones' Settle With Twentieth Century Fox

The producers and stars of the television crime drama "Bones" have settled their legal battle with the Twentieth Century Fox Television studio over $128.5 million in punitive damages that an arbitrator awarded them earlier this year. 

 
Regulators Split On MAX Return

Boeing said the return to service of the 737 MAX jetliner could vary from country to country unless global regulators can agree on a single path to approving software and training changes. 

 
U.K. Could Block Hong Kong Bid for London Exchange

The U.K. government is unlikely to approve a potential $36.6 billion takeover of London Stock Exchange Group PLC by its Hong Kong rival because it forms too critical a part of the country's financial infrastructure,. 

 
GameStop Shares Fall as Company Turns to Store Closures

The videogame retailer plans to close between 180 and 200 of its roughly 5,700 stores globally by the end of its 2019 fiscal year. 

 
Purdue Pharma Reaches Deal With Cities, 23 States Over Opioid Crisis

Purdue Pharma is trying to strike a broader deal that includes more states in advance of a bankruptcy filing. 

 
As Juul Moves Abroad, It's Leaving Some of Its U.S. Restrictions Behind

As Juul Labs Inc. expands its e-cigarettes internationally, it hasn't placed the same restrictions on sales to combat underage vaping in Asia and other markets around the world as it has in the U.S. 

 
Forever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing

The retail chain has faced a cash crunch for months, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC 1.57% 50.42 Delayed Quote.66.52%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 3.64% 382.94 Delayed Quote.14.57%
GAMESTOP CORP. -9.82% 4.59 Delayed Quote.-59.67%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 5.91% 7206 Delayed Quote.77.40%
ORACLE CORPORATION 1.48% 56.29 Delayed Quote.22.86%
Latest news about Mark Hurd
 
