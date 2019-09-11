Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Hurd

Age : 62
Public asset : 30,470,426 USD
Linked companies : Oracle Corporation
Biography : Presently, Mark V. Hurd is Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director at Oracle Corp.

Oracle CEO Mark Hurd takes medical leave; first-quarter revenue misses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 07:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mark Hurd, CEO of Oracle Corporation, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital conference in Laguna Beach

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurd would be taking a medical leave, and the business software maker posted first-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street expectations.

The company's shares were down 2% in extended trading.

Hurd is one of Oracle's two CEOs, the other being Safra Catz. Under their tenure, the company has tried to rapidly transition to cloud computing software.

Catz and Oracle founder and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison will cover Hurd's responsibilities during his absence, the company statement said.

Hurd will continue to receive all employment benefits during his leave, Oracle said. The company did not respond to Reuters request for details on Hurd's health issue and how long his leave would last.

Hurd was named Oracle co-president in September 2010, a month after he was ousted in a controversial fashi
on from Hewlett-Packard Co, where he had been chief executive since 2005. (https://reut.rs/2kfZh1Z)

When Hurd and Catz were named co-CEOs in 2014, analysts were skeptical about the move. However, cloud software giants like Salesforce.com Inc have since also had a co-CEO structure in place.

"Mark Hurd is a talented executive, but I don't think Oracle will act differently," Wedbush Securities analyst Steve Koenig said.

Separately, Oracle reported quarterly results a day before its scheduled release. On a post-earnings call with analysts, Catz said, "...as Mark will be taking a leave, we felt it made sense to share all of our news at once."

Total revenue came in at $9.22 billion, missing estimates of $9.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The miss indicated Oracle was struggling to make inroads into the highly competitive cloud computing market dominated by the likes of Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc.

Oracle has been aggressively pushing into cloud computing to make up for a late entry into the fast-growing business that helps companies move away from the traditional and costlier on-premise model.

The company also said, assuming currency headwind, it expected second-quarter adjusted profit between 87 cents and 89 cents per share, below estimates of 91 cents per share.

Net income fell to $2.14 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 31, from $2.27 billion a year earlier. On a per share basis, Oracle earned 63 cents per share from 57 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Oracle earned 81 cents per share, in-line with analysts' expectations.

Oracle also said it plans to buy back an additional $15 billion in stock.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

By Arjun Panchadar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.13% 1822.99 Delayed Quote.21.21%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.03% 136.12 Delayed Quote.34.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Hurd
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/10JACK MA : Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
04:30aMARTIN SORRELL : Account wins put Sorrell's S4 Capital on course to double in size
RE
09/05MARY BARRA : White House
RE
09/06LI KA-SHING : Globe and Mail
RE
09/06JEFF BEZOS : The Time Netflix Considered Selling Itself to Amazon for Peanuts
DJ
09/06ROBIN LI : online privacy
RE
09/09HIROTO SAIKAWA : Nissan's Saikawa bows to pressure, to quit as CEO on September 16
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group