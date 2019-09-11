Oracle co-CEO Hurd Taking Medical Leave From Company

By Sarah E. Needleman

Oracle Corp. said one of its chief executives, Mark Hurd, will take a medical leave from the company, leaving Safra Catz as sole CEO at the business-software giant.

Mr. Hurd said in a note to employees that he requested the move to address health issues.

"As you all know, Larry [Ellison], Safra and I have worked together as a strong team, and I have great confidence that they and the entire executive management team will do a terrific job executing the exciting plans we will showcase at the upcoming OpenWorld," Mr. Hurd said in a statement.

The news about Mr. Hurd's leave came as the company also released its first-quarter financial report.

