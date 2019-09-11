Log in
Mark Hurd

Age : 62
Public asset : 30,470,426 USD
Linked companies : Oracle Corporation
Biography : Presently, Mark V. Hurd is Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director at Oracle Corp.

Oracle co-CEO Hurd Taking Medical Leave From Company

09/11/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

By Sarah E. Needleman

Oracle Corp. said one of its chief executives, Mark Hurd, will take a medical leave from the company, leaving Safra Catz as sole CEO at the business-software giant.

Mr. Hurd said in a note to employees that he requested the move to address health issues.

"As you all know, Larry [Ellison], Safra and I have worked together as a strong team, and I have great confidence that they and the entire executive management team will do a terrific job executing the exciting plans we will showcase at the upcoming OpenWorld," Mr. Hurd said in a statement.

The news about Mr. Hurd's leave came as the company also released its first-quarter financial report.

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORACLE CORPORATION 1.48% 56.29 Delayed Quote.20.80%
