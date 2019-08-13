Qualcomm Taps Mark McLaughlin to Be New Board Chairman

By Dave Sebastian



Qualcomm appointed Mark McLaughlin as it board chairman, effective Tuesday, succeeding Jeff Henderson.

Mr. Henderson, who served as board chairman from March 2018, will remain on the board and continue to chair its audit committee, the semiconductor company said.

Mr. McLaughlin has served as a director on the company's board since July 2015. He has been serving as vice chairman of the board at cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, where he also served as chairman and chief executive.

Prior to joining Palo Alto Networks in 2011, Mr. McLaughlin served as president, CEO and director of internet company VeriSign from 2009 and in other management roles since 2000.

He also served as chairman of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee under the Obama administration.

Mr. Henderson has been a director of Qualcomm since January 2016. He has been an advisory director to the private-equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC since September 2015 and previously served as finance chief at Cardinal Health from 2005 to 2014.

Mr. Henderson has also held management positions at Eli Lilly and and General Motors.

