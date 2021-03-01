Log in
Mark Nelson

Age : 51
Public asset : 5,631,246 USD
Linked companies : Beyond Meat, Inc.
Biography : Presently, Mark Joseph Nelson occupies the position of Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of Beyond

Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson to retire

03/01/2021 | 07:10am EST
A woman sits next to a poster at the booth of plant-based food company Beyond Meat at VeggieWorld fair in Beijing

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mark Nelson plans to retire from the plant-based patty maker on May 5.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. 1.20% 145.48 Delayed Quote.16.38%
