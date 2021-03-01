Log in
Mark Nelson
Age :
51
Public asset :
5,631,246 USD
Linked companies :
Beyond Meat, Inc.
Biography :
Presently, Mark Joseph Nelson occupies the position of Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of Beyond
» Read more
Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson to retire
03/01/2021 | 07:10am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mark Nelson plans to retire from the plant-based patty maker on May 5.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)
© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC.
1.20%
145.48
16.38%
Latest news about Mark Nelson
07:10a
MARK NELSON
: Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson to retire
RE
