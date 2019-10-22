Whirlpool Continues To Benefit From Higher Prices

In North America, the company's largest market, Whirlpool sold fewer appliances in the third quarter, but at higher prices, the company said Tuesday.

Nike Says Mark Parker to Step Down as CEO in 2020

Nike said longtime Chief Executive Mark Parker will step aside as CEO of the sportswear giant and be replaced by one of the company's current board members.

Chipotle Sees Online Sales Boost

Chipotle Mexican Grill is selling more burritos as the chain pushes online sales, though handling deliveries is coming at a cost.

Snap Posts Gains in Users, Revenue

Snap reported another quarterly increase in users and revenue, signaling that changes made earlier this year to its Snapchat messaging app are boosting its fortunes.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Leaving Amid 737 MAX Crisis

Kevin McAllister is leaving Boeing as head of the commercial airplanes unit, the highest-profile departure from the company as a result of the crisis surrounding its 737 MAX airliner.

BNY Mellon Vice Chairman Bill Daley Has Left Bank

Bill Daley, the former White House chief of staff, has left his post at Bank of New York Mellon less than five months after the bank announced his arrival.

TD Ameritrade Revenue Forecast Tops Analyst Estimates

The electronic broker said it expects revenue to fall about 15% next year after it nixed trading commissions, an estimate that isn't as severe as analysts predicted.

Uber Says Customer Discounts Won't Drive Long-Term Growth

Incentives are a big part of the food-delivery business today but won't be over the long term, the head of Uber Everything said at WSJ Tech Live.

U.S. Bancorp Cuts Assistant Branch Managers

A spokeswoman declined to provide a number of employees affected by the cuts, but said it would affect less than 2% of its workforce.

FTC Settles with Maker of Tracking Apps

A software developer behind remote-monitoring apps-which federal regulators said were used to stalk people-has accepted new restrictions on its products.