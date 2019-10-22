Log in
Mark Parker

Birthday : 10/21/1955
Public asset : 133,425,315 USD
Linked companies : The Walt Disney Company - NIKE, Inc.
Biography : Mark G. Parker occupies the position of Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of NIKE, Inc.

Nike Says John Donahoe to Succeed Mark Parker as President., CEO

10/22/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Nike said Tuesday that John Donahoe, currently a member of the company's board, will succeed Mark Parker as president and chief executive, effective January 13, 2020.

Mr. Parker will become executive chairman of the company at that time.

Mr. Donahoe currently is president and CEO of ServiceNow, Inc. as well as a member of its board. He also is chairman of PayPal Holdings. He will continue to serve on Nike's board.

Mr. Parker has served as Nike's CEO since 2006 and has been chairman, president and CEO since 2016.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKE, INC. -0.64% 95.6 Delayed Quote.29.62%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS -4.02% 97.36 Delayed Quote.20.37%
