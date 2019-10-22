Nike Says John Donahoe to Succeed Mark Parker as President., CEO

By Stephen Nakrosis



Nike said Tuesday that John Donahoe, currently a member of the company's board, will succeed Mark Parker as president and chief executive, effective January 13, 2020.

Mr. Parker will become executive chairman of the company at that time.

Mr. Donahoe currently is president and CEO of ServiceNow, Inc. as well as a member of its board. He also is chairman of PayPal Holdings. He will continue to serve on Nike's board.

Mr. Parker has served as Nike's CEO since 2006 and has been chairman, president and CEO since 2016.

