Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Read

Age : 52
Public asset : 2,451,399 USD
Linked companies : WPP plc
Biography : Mark Julian Read is a British businessperson who founded Webrewards Ltd. and who has been the head o

Communications Services Down as Coronavirus Spread Seen Hurting Movie Business -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 05:11pm EST

Communications services companies slid amid fears that the movie and television businesses would be hurt by the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

Practically all movie theaters in China, the world's second-largest box office market, have been closed since late January. As the virus spreads, production of at least one new film is also being affected -- actor Tom Cruise's next Mission: Impossible movie, which was slated to start filming in Italy.

The Federal Communications Commission is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from the country's top cellphone carriers, including AT&T and Verizon Communications, after officials found the companies failed to safeguard information about customers' real-time locations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of WPP plunged to their lowest level in almost a decade after the world's largest advertising company said sales would be flat for 2020, adding more pressure on Chief Executive Mark Read. The ad industry has faced pressure from Alphabet's Google and other Silicon Valley companies, who dominate the fast-growing Internet advertising world.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Mark Read
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
RE
02/20JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
02/25RICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
02/25MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief
RE
02/25ROBERT IGER : Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins
RE
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Apple -- WSJ
DJ
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009--2nd Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-louis Chaussade Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group