Communications Services Down as Coronavirus Spread Seen Hurting Movie Business -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies slid amid fears that the movie and television businesses would be hurt by the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

Practically all movie theaters in China, the world's second-largest box office market, have been closed since late January. As the virus spreads, production of at least one new film is also being affected -- actor Tom Cruise's next Mission: Impossible movie, which was slated to start filming in Italy.

The Federal Communications Commission is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from the country's top cellphone carriers, including AT&T and Verizon Communications, after officials found the companies failed to safeguard information about customers' real-time locations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of WPP plunged to their lowest level in almost a decade after the world's largest advertising company said sales would be flat for 2020, adding more pressure on Chief Executive Mark Read. The ad industry has faced pressure from Alphabet's Google and other Silicon Valley companies, who dominate the fast-growing Internet advertising world.

