Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Read

Age : 52
Public asset : 2,245,498 USD
Linked companies : WPP plc
Biography : Founder of Webrewards Ltd., Mark Julian Read is a British businessperson who has been at the helm of

WPP-Owned Advisory Firms to Merge Into New Global Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 02:33am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

WPP PLC-owned advisory firms Finsbury, The Glover Park Group and Hering Schuppener plan to merge to form a new global company, in which management will own a 49.99% stake, the businesses said late Tuesday.

The combined entity, called Finsbury Glover Hering, will launch in early 2021. Finsbury founder Roland Rudd and GPG founder Carter Eskew will co-chair the new firm, with Alexander Geiser, managing partner at Hering Schuppener, as chief executive, the companies said.

WPP will retain a majority interest and its CEO, Mark Read, will sit on the board of the newly integrated company, which will be headquartered in New York.

The merger formalizes the strategic partnership between the three WPP companies, they said.

"We see in Finsbury Glover Hering a tremendous opportunity to establish a new global powerhouse in the strategic communications industry alongside a very talented and highly respected group of leaders. It also aligns with WPP's strategy of creating simpler, stronger and more integrated client offers," WPP CEO Mark Read said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WPP GROUP -3.14% 605.4 Delayed Quote.-41.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Mark Read
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion
RE
07/04JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek's entry into Philippines was faked, minister says
RE
07/06ELON MUSK : Musk mocks Tesla skeptics with satin shorts
RE
07/06ANTÓNIO HORTA-OSÓRIO : Lloyds Bank boss Horta-Osório to step down after a decade at the helm
RE
07/01PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's UK Arcadia group to cut 500 head office jobs
RE
07/02ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Portugal to take then sell majority stake in Efacec firm of Angola's dos Santos
RE
07/07ELON MUSK : Panasonic CEO says Tesla's Elon Musk a 'genius' who can be 'overly optimistic'
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Patrick Sayer Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group