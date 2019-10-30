Log in
Mark Reuss

Age : 54
Public asset : 7,626,018 USD
Linked companies : General Motors Company
Biography : Mark L. Reuss is President of General Motors Co. and on the board of 7 other companies.

GM President Mark Reuss takes on additional leadership role

10/30/2019 | 12:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General Motors Co. President Mark Reuss introduces the Chevrolet 2020 Silverado HD pickup truck at the GM Flint Assembly Plant in Flint, Michigan

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Wednesday President Mark Reuss would now oversee North America, South America, China and international regions.

Reuss, who was named president in January 2019 to drive GM's global product development, will continue to report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, the company said. (https://bit.ly/2JA5oYm)

The announcement comes as the No.1 U.S. automaker is investing in developing self-driving cars, while cutting back on the production of traditional sedans.

GM also promoted Doug Parks, vice president of autonomous and electric vehicle programs, to the role of executive vice president, global product development, purchasing and supply chain.

Steve Kiefer, senior vice president, global purchasing and supply chain, was named as senior vice president and president, GM South America and international operations.

Both Parks and Kiefer will report to Reuss.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.53% 37.64 Delayed Quote.14.23%
