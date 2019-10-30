GM President Mark Reuss takes on additional leadership role

Reuss, who was named president in January 2019 to drive GM's global product development, will continue to report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, the company said. (https://bit.ly/2JA5oYm)

The announcement comes as the No.1 U.S. automaker is investing in developing self-driving cars, while cutting back on the production of traditional sedans.

GM also promoted Doug Parks, vice president of autonomous and electric vehicle programs, to the role of executive vice president, global product development, purchasing and supply chain.

Steve Kiefer, senior vice president, global purchasing and supply chain, was named as senior vice president and president, GM South America and international operations.

Both Parks and Kiefer will report to Reuss.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)