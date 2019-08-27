Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Smucker

Age : 49
Public asset : 17,654,278 USD
Linked companies : J M Smucker Co
Biography : Currently, Mark T. Smucker occupies the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at

Weak dog food sales hit Smucker results; shares tumble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 11:30am EDT
Containers of Smuckers's Jam are displayed in a supermarket in New York

(Reuters) - J. M. Smucker Co cut its full-year earnings forecast and reported disappointing quarterly results on Tuesday, as sales of its Nutrish dog food brand were hit by fierce competition, triggering a 10% drop in its shares.

Smucker has been betting on its pet food business by adding brands such as Milk Bone and celebrity chef Rachel Ray's Nutrish through the acquisition of Big Heart Pet Brands and Ainsworth Pet Nutrition.

However, Nutrish came under pressure as top dog food brands wrestled for market share in a red-hot premium pet food industry by rolling out products at competitive prices.

"We did not fully anticipate how aggressive some of the competition would be on pricing, particularly in trial-sized products," Chief Executive Officer Mark Smucker told Reuters.

"We do believe that this pricing that we've seen in markets is at an unsustainable level. We will respond with pricing, in-store merchandising and advertising."

Sales in its pet food unit, which also makes Meow Mix cat food, fell 7% in the first quarter from the previous quarter. The business is Smucker's biggest, accounting for more than a third of its sales.

The CEO said he expects softness in Nutrish's sales to continue in the second quarter and expects the dog food brand to grow in mid-to-high single digits for the rest of the year.

COFFEE BUSINESS COOLS

Sales of Smucker's coffee and peanut butter were also disappointing, as it lowered prices to boost demand.

Packaged food companies are facing stiff competition from upstart brands, which are winning more shelf space in supermarkets across the United States as more consumers experiment with new flavors and ingredients.

Sales fell 5% in Smucker's coffee business and 17% in consumer foods business, which includes Jif peanut butter, from a year earlier.

"As deflation pressures key categories and increased competition impacts premium dog food, it's hard to find silver linings," Wells Fargo analyst John Baumgartner said.

The company now expects fiscal 2020 net sales of flat to a 1% drop. It had previously estimated sales to rise 1% to 2%.

For the year, Smucker forecast adjusted earnings of $8.35 per share to $8.55 per share, lower than its previous estimate of $8.45 to $8.65.

Net sales fell 6.5% to $1.78 billion in the quarter, below expectations of $1.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, it earned $1.58 per share, missing estimates of $1.74.

However, net income rose 16.2% to $154.6 million from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Nivedita Balu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY -9.42% 102.5255 Delayed Quote.20.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Smucker
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/23CHARLES KOCH : Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
RE
06:54aFERDINAND PIËCH : Ferdinand Piech, architect of Volkswagen's global expansion, dies aged 82
RE
10:30aPETER THIEL : Thiel's Founders Fund sells remaining Facebook shares
RE
08/23DAVID KOCH : Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
RE
11:30aMARK SMUCKER : Weak dog food sales hit Smucker results; shares tumble
RE
08/21JOHN HESS : Stake in A Guyana Oil Field Lifts Hess -- WSJ
DJ
08/23DAVID HENRY : Worldpay charges, disclosed in fine print, anger small U.S. merchants
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Reinhard Ploss Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group