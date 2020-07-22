Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Thompson

Age : 61
Public asset : 16,917,916 USD
Linked companies : The New York Times Company
Biography : Currently, Mark J. T. Thompson occupies the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Directo

New York Times promotes Kopit Levien to CEO, succeeding ex-BBC chief Thompson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 03:29pm EDT
The motorcade of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump makes its way past the New York Times building after a meeting in New York

The New York Times Co on Wednesday named Chief Operating Officer Meredith Kopit Levien as its new chief executive, replacing Mark Thompson who is credited with pushing for the company's successful transformation into an online publisher.

The change is effective Sept. 8 and the company said Levien, 49, will also join its board.

In an interview https://nyti.ms/3eSf9xE with the Times, Levien said she would continue to focus on and expand the newspaper's subscription model as advertising revenue continues to fall.

Levien joined the New York Times Co in 2013 as its advertising head after a nearly five-year stint at Forbes. She was named chief operating officer in June 2017.

Thompson, who has headed the company since 2012 and was previously director-general of the BBC, will also step down as a director, the company said.

"I've chosen this moment to step down because we have achieved everything I set out to do when I joined The Times Company eight years ago -- and because I know that in Meredith, I have an outstanding successor who is ready to lead the company on to its next chapter," Thompson said in a statement.

The company's "subscription-first" business model has helped it weather steep declines in advertising, and it has introduced subscription-based cooking and crosswords products to help diversify its audience. The Times' subscription business represented two-thirds of the company's revenue in the first quarter ending March 29.

Its digital business has been a beacon for other newspapers across a struggling industry. At the end of April the Times had more than 6 million total subscriptions across digital and print - with more than 5 million digital-only subscriptions, according to a May 6 news release. The numbers reflected a record high for the company and the U.S. news industry broadly.

On Wednesday, Thompson told Reuters the company's model "looks very healthy."

"We're nowadays reaching about one in two Americans every month, including one in two millennials. So it's a much much broader base than it used to be," he said.

By Helen Coster and Ayanti Bera
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED -1.25% 1039.05 End-of-day quote.-37.78%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -2.06% 44.71 Delayed Quote.41.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Mark Thompson
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/20ELON MUSK : Tesla share rally propels some early fan investors to riches
RE
07/20JACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Group Plans Concurrent Listings in Shanghai, Hong Kong
DJ
07/21JACK MA : How Jack Ma's Ant Group Went From Business Disrupter to Chinese Tech Champion
DJ
07/21ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Aims Tesla at Fourth Straight Profitable Quarter
DJ
07/15ELON MUSK : Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked
RE
07/16RUPERT MURDOCH : Australia
RE
07/16BILL GATES : Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Henri Poupart-lafarge Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group