England prop Mako Vunipola back for Wales Six Nations clash

03/02/2020 | 07:07am EST

England prop Mako Vunipola is back in contention for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales at Twickenham after he missed their win over Ireland last month, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

Vunipola, 29, did not play a part in their shock opening defeat by France last month and travelled back to Tonga for family reasons which led to his omission from the Ireland game.

Eddie Jones recalled 34 players and there was a return to the squad for hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who was also absent due to family reasons.

Flanker Mark Wilson and back Anthony Watson are back after recovering from knee and calf injuries respectively, while 22-year-old scrumhalf Jack Maunder has also made the cut.

England are second in the standings with nine points -- four behind leaders France -- while Wales are fourth with six points.

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks)

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
