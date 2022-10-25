EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Lackluster -2

Credit Suisse Group AG is racing to finalize the sale of a key unit, days before the beleaguered Swiss bank is set to give details of a revamp of its big Wall Street division.

The Swiss bank is selling billions of dollars worth of assets to help pay for a strategy change after a series of financial losses and scandals. It may still need additional capital to add comfort for investors that it can carry out plans to retreat from some businesses and countries that are no longer deemed core, analysts say.

Meta Investor Urges CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Slash Staff and Cut Costs

An investment firm said in an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday that Meta Platforms Inc. should slash staff and pare back its metaverse ambitions, in a sign of rising discontent among shareholders.

Altimeter Capital Chief Executive Brad Gerstner wrote that Mr. Zuckerberg needs to take drastic steps to streamline Meta's operations and address a steep drop in the share price.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

05:00/FIN: Sep Labour force survey, incl unemployment

06:00/SWE: Sep PPI

07:00/SPN: Sep PPI

08:00/POL: Sep Unemployment

08:00/GER: Oct Ifo Business Climate Index

10:00/UK: Oct CBI Industrial Trends Survey

12:00/HUN: Oct Hungarian interest rate decision

13:00/BEL: Oct Business Confidence Survey

