Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Meta Platforms, Inc.
Biography : Youngest billionaire in the world with 4 billion dollars in 2010, Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO...

EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Lackluster -2-

10/25/2022 | 12:17am EDT
Credit Suisse Group AG is racing to finalize the sale of a key unit, days before the beleaguered Swiss bank is set to give details of a revamp of its big Wall Street division.

The Swiss bank is selling billions of dollars worth of assets to help pay for a strategy change after a series of financial losses and scandals. It may still need additional capital to add comfort for investors that it can carry out plans to retreat from some businesses and countries that are no longer deemed core, analysts say.


Meta Investor Urges CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Slash Staff and Cut Costs

An investment firm said in an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday that Meta Platforms Inc. should slash staff and pare back its metaverse ambitions, in a sign of rising discontent among shareholders.

Altimeter Capital Chief Executive Brad Gerstner wrote that Mr. Zuckerberg needs to take drastic steps to streamline Meta's operations and address a steep drop in the share price.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Tuesday

05:00/FIN: Sep Labour force survey, incl unemployment

06:00/SWE: Sep PPI

07:00/SPN: Sep PPI

08:00/POL: Sep Unemployment

08:00/GER: Oct Ifo Business Climate Index

10:00/UK: Oct CBI Industrial Trends Survey

12:00/HUN: Oct Hungarian interest rate decision

13:00/BEL: Oct Business Confidence Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 0016ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.51% 4.694 Delayed Quote.-48.39%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.22% 129.72 Delayed Quote.-61.43%
Popular Business Leaders
 