EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Open Higher as -2

The country's defense ministry said in an English-language Facebook post that its web portal suffered a likely distributed denial of service attack, in which hackers flooded the website with traffic to overload its systems and take it offline.

For Ukraine, Deterring Russia Is a Long-Haul Challenge Even if War Is Averted Now

KYIV, Ukraine-As the West puzzles over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will order a full invasion of Ukraine, the country of 40 million is already certain of one thing: The threat posed by Russia will remain no matter what.

Western and Ukrainian officials sought Tuesday to understand whether Russia's announcement of troop withdrawals is a precursor to a pullback of most of the 120,000 troops that the Kremlin has amassed on Ukrainian borders.

Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Faces Up to 15 Years in Prison as New Trial Opens

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny went on trial Tuesday facing embezzlement charges that could see his prison term extended by up to 15 years, in the latest salvo against Russia's embattled opposition as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine seizes the attention of Western powers.

Mr. Navalny, who has spent more than a decade waging a political campaign against President Vladimir Putin's government, has denied the charges of embezzling funds given to his now-defunct foundation, which sought to expose corruption. He has said that the charges are part of a politically motivated campaign by the Kremlin to silence him. The Kremlin denies targeting Mr. Navalny for his criticism of Mr. Putin.

Afghan Refugees Suspend Protests at U.A.E. Camp After Talks With U.S.

WASHINGTON-Afghan refugees protesting conditions at a transit facility in the United Arab Emirates agreed to suspend protests after several days of talks with local U.S. and Gulf officials, the refugees said on Tuesday.

Protests erupted last week among thousands of Afghans over what the refugees described as prison-like conditions at the Abu Dhabi facility where they have been held since their evacuation from Afghanistan this summer.

Super Bowl Wagers Rise to Records as Online Sports Betting Sweeps U.S.

Gambling on the Super Bowl this year reached record highs, after legalized sports betting surged across the U.S. in 2021.

It is still unclear exactly how much money was wagered on Sunday's game, in which the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. But reports from gambling operators and state regulators indicate it was a huge day for the booming market.

Mark Zuckerberg Wants His Employees to Be Known as 'Metamates'

Meta Platforms Inc.'s employees are now "metamates."

In a staffwide note shared online Tuesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg offered his vision for corporate culture at Meta Platforms Inc., his recently rebranded company that he says will "build awesome things," "live in the future" and be run by employees whom he called metamates.

J&J Discloses Higher Settlement Offer Made Before Talc Bankruptcy

Johnson & Johnson was close to settling most litigation over its talc-based products last year in a deal that would have cost between $4 billion and $5 billion, a company lawyer testified Tuesday, double the amount J&J later offered to resolve the liability through a subsidiary's bankruptcy.

John Kim, chief legal officer of a bankrupt J&J subsidiary responsible for the talc litigation, testified in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Trenton, N.J., that J&J was close to an agreement with a committee representing injury claimants in the chapter 11 case of the company's former talc supplier, Imerys Talc America Inc. But the proposed deal fell apart last May or June, Mr. Kim said.

