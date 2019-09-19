Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets Trump, seeks to mend fences in Washington

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 10:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies before House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg met with President Donald Trump on Thursday during a fence-mending visit to Washington where the chief executive faced aggressive questioning from lawmakers about the social network's failures to protect consumer privacy.

Trump posted a photo with Zuckerberg on Twitter and called their session a "nice meeting" in the Oval Office. Facebook said the tech executive "had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today." Neither side disclosed specifics of their discussion.

Trump has castigated Facebook repeatedly, accusing it of being biased in favor of Democrats. The company has faced a barrage of other criticism over privacy lapses, election-related activity and its dominance in online advertising, giving rise to calls for more regulation and anti-trust investigations.

Wearing a suit and tie rather than his usual hoodie, Zuckerberg met on Thursday, the second day of the three-day visit, with Senators Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Mike Lee. He also had dinner with lawmakers, including Senator Richard Blumenthal, on Wednesday evening.

Zuckerberg took no questions from reporters as he moved from office to office on Capitol Hill. He will meet with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Representative Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, on Friday and will meet with several high-ranking House Democrats.

After his meeting with the Facebook founder, Hawley, a tough critic, said that discussions had been "frank," often a euphemism for contentious. He urged Zuckerberg to sell Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp units, which would limit how much information it could compile about an individual from different sources.

"I said to him, 'Prove that you're serious about data. Sell WhatsApp. And sell Instagram,'" Hawley told reporters. "Safe to say he was not receptive to those suggestions."

Hawley has accused Facebook of suppressing conservative speech including when it found this month that statements on the anti-abortion group Live Action's Facebook page were false and temporarily restricted access to it.

Hawley expressed exasperation with the CEO's acknowledgement that restricting access to the page had been an error. Urging Facebook to submit its content moderation process to an independent third-party audit, he said, "The company talks a lot. I'd like to see some action."

BUILDING BRIDGES

Despite the harsh words, Zuckerberg's trip appeared aimed at building bridges with Congress. While some lawmakers like Hawley were quick to upbraid the CEO, several senators praised Zuckerberg for taking extensive time to meet.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner told Fox Business Network, "Facebook leadership realizes that failure to have federal legislation (on internet issues) is actually going to hurt them and the whole platform industry in the long run."

Facebook has spent the last several years under fire for a string of lapses including inappropriately sharing information belonging to 87 million users with a now-defunct British political consultancy, triggering a $5 billion fine.

The company, which is an advertising powerhouse, faces antitrust investigations by the Federal Trade Commission and a number of state attorneys general, as well as numerous legislative proposals that seek to restrict how it operates.

It may also face an antitrust probe by the U.S. Justice Department. Senator Lee was critical of what he saw as duplication in federal investigations in a hearing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Tim Ryan; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.06% 190.14 Delayed Quote.45.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets Trump, seeks to mend fences in Washington
RE
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill -- Update
DJ
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill
DJ
09/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Web Regulation -- Update
DJ
09/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Internet Regulation
DJ
07/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Compliance -- Update
DJ
07/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Compliance -- Update
DJ
06/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Backs Privacy Legislation
DJ
06/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Backs Privacy Legislation
DJ
06/20MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Sandberg Echoes Zuckerberg's Call for Regulation
DJ
06/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Finds Self on Receiving End of Fake Video
DJ
05/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : More State Treasurers Back Proposal to Split Chair and CEO Roles at Facebook
DJ
05/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
RE
05/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup, senator urges U.S. antitrust probe
RE
05/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Says Company Should Be Broken Up
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/19MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
09/14TIM COOK : Disney Chief Iger Quits Apple's Board -- WSJ
DJ
09/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Protege to Leave Berkshire, Start Own Firm--Update
DJ
09/18DAVID HENRY : U.S. bankers seize on repo-market stress to push for softer liquidity rules
RE
09/19NELSON PELTZ : Activist investor Peltz says GE CEO Culp is doing a good job
RE
09/18MICHAEL SEN : Siemens Names Deputy CEO, Proposes Future Energy Business's Boss
DJ
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets Trump, seeks to mend fences in Washington
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group