Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.

Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Says Company Should Be Broken Up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/09/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

By Sarah E. Needleman

Chris Hughes, who helped Mark Zuckerberg create the company that eventually became Facebook Inc., is calling for the social-media giant to be broken up.

In a nearly 6,000 word opinion essay published online Thursday in the New York Times, Mr. Hughes said the Facebook chief executive has gained power that is both "unprecedented and un-American."

Mr. Hughes said Mr. Zuckerberg's focus on growth led him "to sacrifice security and civility for clicks," and that if Facebook remains intact, its monopoly over online social interaction "will become even more entrenched."

Facebook said accountability comes with success, but that the right way to enforce it is by crafting new rules for the internet, not calling for a corporate breakup. "That is exactly what Mark Zuckerberg has called for," Nick Clegg, Facebook's top policy adviser, said in a statement. The CEO is meeting with government leaders this week to further that work, he added.

Mr. Hughes's critique follows growing calls by U.S. and European lawmakers for tougher regulation of internet giants in the wake of data and privacy scandals, and as Facebook faces a possible U.S. Federal Trade Commission fine of up to $5 billion over its consumer-privacy violations.

At a hearing in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, all five members of the FTC said Congress should pass a law addressing data privacy. Lawmakers from both parties agreed but appeared divided over how any such legislation would take shape.

Some lawmakers have urged more drastic action. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat running for president, has called for the breakup of Facebook, Amazon.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

Members of Silicon Valley's elite, including senior executives from Apple Inc., Google and Microsoft Corp., have called for some form of greater oversight of the tech industry. So has Mr. Zuckerberg, writing in a March op-ed published by the Washington Post and Ireland's Independent that global regulators should take a "more active role" in governing the internet.

Facebook has taken steps recently to address concerns about online discourse, including by redesigning its website and mobile app. The changes place more emphasis on private groups and visual stories, and less on the platform's News Feed.

In recent years, other former Facebook employees and executives have taken aim at the social network, particularly its addictive nature. In 2017, Sean Parker, Facebook's founding president, told Axios that the platform was designed around social validation.

Chamath Palihapitiya, the company's former vice president of growth, took a harsher tone in a talk at Stanford University, saying "short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops that we have created are destroying how society works." He later softened his comments after being rebuked by Facebook.

Mr. Hughes has maintained an active presence in politics since exiting Facebook in 2007 to join former President Obama's first election campaign. He is a co-chairman of the Economic Security Project, which supports the idea of universal basic income, and is a senior adviser at the Roosevelt Institute, a left-leaning public-policy think tank.

In 2012, he purchased a majority stake in the New Republic and spent years trying to turn the magazine into a more digitally driven media company. He ended up selling the property in 2016.

In his essay, Mr. Hughes said he hasn't seen Mr. Zuckerberg in person in nearly two years. He said his former Harvard classmate is a "good, kind person" whom the U.S. government needs to hold more accountable for the immense power Facebook wields.

"For too long, lawmakers have marveled at Facebook's explosive growth and overlooked their responsibility to ensure that Americans are protected and markets are competitive," Mr. Hughes wrote.

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.47% 188.65 Delayed Quote.44.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
01:29pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Says Company Should Be Broken Up
DJ
05/07MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook executive meets with U.S. lawmakers to discuss privacy
RE
05/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg's Private Properties -- WSJ
DJ
05/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Tries a New Look
DJ
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook spends $22.6 million to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe
RE
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Says Mark Zuckerberg's Compensation Value Rose in 2018
DJ
04/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Gives Grant to Increase Diversity of College STEM Students
DJ
04/04MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Says Not Facebook's Job to Regulate Political Ads
DJ
03/31MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg Wants More Internet Regulation
DJ
03/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg says Facebook's future is going big on private chats
RE
02/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook broke rules, should be regulated - UK lawmakers
RE
01/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Reports Record Profit
DJ
01/25MARK ZUCKERBERG : Nyt
RE
01/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Sandberg says Zuckerberg should remain CEO, chairman
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/07WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says U.S.-China trade war would be 'bad for the whole world'
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Charlie Munger, Unplugged
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Tells CNBC Berkshire Hathaway Has Taken Stake in Amazon
DJ
05/06DAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's David Einhorn pitches long on AerCap, short on GATX at Sohn Conference
RE
05:20pJEFF BEZOS : Billionaire Bezos unveils moon lander mockup, touts Blue Origin's lunar goals
RE
05/08PATRICK THOMAS : Disney Unveils New Film Slate -- WSJ
DJ
05/07MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook executive meets with U.S. lawmakers to discuss privacy
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About