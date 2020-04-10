Log in
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who founded Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education. Currently, he occupies the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg is also on the board of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.

Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg 2019 Compensation Valued at $23.4 Million, Reflecting Security and Aircraft Costs

04/10/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg received a $1 salary last year, but his total compensation value rose to $23.4 million from $22.6 million, which includes security and aircraft costs.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg's total compensation was valued at $27.1 million, up from $23.7 million, Facebook said in its proxy filing. Stock awards comprised $19.7 million of the 2019 total.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.52% 175.19 Delayed Quote.-14.65%
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
05:48pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg 2019 Compensation Valued at $23.4 Million, Reflecting Security and Aircraft Costs
DJ
03/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook to Launch Coronavirus Information Hub; Zuckerberg Says Activity Has Spiked
DJ
03/13MARK ZUCKERBERG : Chenault Leaves Facebook Board After Disagreements With Zuckerberg
DJ
02/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Seeks More Content Liability -- WSJ
DJ
02/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Tells EU Regulators Facebook Wants More Content Liability
DJ
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg
RE
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Pitches How Facebook Should Be Regulated Over Content
DJ
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg
RE
02/14MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg ready for Facebook to pay more tax as welcomes rules review
RE
02/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg to meet EU Commissioners ahead of antitrust proposals
RE
01/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg pledges Facebook users privacy upgrades after $550 million facial recognition settlement
RE
01/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg drops annual challenges to focus on longer-term goals
RE
01/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg drops annual challenges to focus on longer-term goals
RE
2019MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg Will Face Another Vote to Split Chairman, CEO Roles
DJ
2019MARK ZUCKERBERG : Cbs
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
