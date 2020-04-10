Biography : Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who founded Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education. Currently, he occupies the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg is also on the board of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.
Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg 2019 Compensation Valued at $23.4 Million, Reflecting Security and Aircraft Costs
04/10/2020 | 05:48pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman
Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg received a $1 salary last year, but his total compensation value rose to $23.4 million from $22.6 million, which includes security and aircraft costs.
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg's total compensation was valued at $27.1 million, up from $23.7 million, Facebook said in its proxy filing. Stock awards comprised $19.7 million of the 2019 total.