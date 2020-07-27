Log in
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg

Facebook Reschedules Earnings Release Over Zuckerberg Schedule Conflict

07/27/2020 | 09:33am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Facebook Inc. pushed back by a day the release of its second-quarter financial results, citing a scheduling conflict for its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook now plans to release its second-quarter results on Thursday after the market closes, with a conference call set for 6 p.m. ET that day. The change updates a previous plan to hold those events on Wednesday.

The schedule was shuffled because Mr. Zuckerberg will testify before a House Judiciary Committee panel on Wednesday to discuss online platforms and market power, according to the committee's website. The hearing had been scheduled for Monday but was delayed because of events in Congress to honor Rep. John Lewis, who died last week.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.16% 231.27 Delayed Quote.12.40%
FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. -0.65% 28.94 Delayed Quote.-23.84%
