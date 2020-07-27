Facebook Reschedules Earnings Release Over Zuckerberg Schedule Conflict

By Matt Grossman

Facebook Inc. pushed back by a day the release of its second-quarter financial results, citing a scheduling conflict for its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook now plans to release its second-quarter results on Thursday after the market closes, with a conference call set for 6 p.m. ET that day. The change updates a previous plan to hold those events on Wednesday.

The schedule was shuffled because Mr. Zuckerberg will testify before a House Judiciary Committee panel on Wednesday to discuss online platforms and market power, according to the committee's website. The hearing had been scheduled for Monday but was delayed because of events in Congress to honor Rep. John Lewis, who died last week.

