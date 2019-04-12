Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.
Facebook Says Mark Zuckerberg's Compensation Value Rose in 2018
04/12/2019 | 04:52pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg once again received a $1 salary last year, but his total compensation value rose to $22.6 million from $9.1 million, a figure that includes security and aircraft costs.
The company added that Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles will be leaving its board.