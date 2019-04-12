Facebook Says Mark Zuckerberg's Compensation Value Rose in 2018

By Josh Beckerman



Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg once again received a $1 salary last year, but his total compensation value rose to $22.6 million from $9.1 million, a figure that includes security and aircraft costs.

The company added that Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles will be leaving its board.

