Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.

Facebook Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Compliance -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

By Ryan Tracy and John D. McKinnon

WASHINGTON -- Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to personally certify that the company is following federal officials' orders for protecting consumer privacy under a settlement expected to be announced with the Federal Trade Commission Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The deal includes a requirement that Mr. Zuckerberg make the certification to the FTC quarterly based on his personal knowledge, the person said. A false statement in such a certification would be subject to potential penalties, this person said.

The Federal Trade Commission and Facebook both declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal has previously reported that the settlement includes a roughly $5 billion fine for Facebook and other requirements around how Facebook treats users' privacy.

Facebook doesn't admit or deny guilt for previous privacy missteps as part of the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The settlement will conclude an FTC probe into whether Facebook violated the terms of a previous FTC order, announced in 2011, in which the company promised to protect consumers' information and be transparent about how it uses personal data.

A number of missteps in recent years have raised questions about Facebook's compliance with the previous settlement, most notably the disclosure last year that tens of millions of Facebook users' data had made its way into the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that worked for President Trump's campaign.

The treatment of Mr. Zuckerberg has been a crucial issue for both the FTC and Facebook during negotiations, and the outcome could be viewed as a win by both sides. Facebook avoids liability for Mr. Zuckerberg based on previous alleged misdeeds, and avoids a lengthy trial were the case to end up in court.

Mr. Zuckerberg wasn't personally interviewed by the FTC as part of its probe, a person familiar with the matter said

For the FTC, particularly the agency's Republican leadership, the forward-looking requirements on Mr. Zuckerberg represent a way to show they are holding the powerful CEO personally accountable. As some details of the deal were divulged in recent weeks, the FTC has faced criticism largely focused on the fact that a monetary fine, however, large, wouldn't be enough to deter the profitable social media giant from future privacy violations.

The settlement was approved recently by the FTC's five-member board by a 3-2 vote, people familiar with the matter have said, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats dissenting.

The company is also expected to create a new board committee focused on privacy, to help bolster senior-level scrutiny of the issue at the firm.

Even with the provisions regarding Mr. Zuckerberg, the deal may not satisfy Facebook's loudest critics, who are urging regulators to take more intrusive steps such as curtailing Facebook's data collection or breaking up the company.

While Facebook has become the chief target for critics, other big companies also have been drawn into the privacy crossfire.

Just this week, the FTC took action against Equifax Inc. over a massive data breach affecting tens of millions of Americans. The agency's settlement extracted a civil penalty of up to $700 million from the company.

The FTC is expected soon to settle another high-profile case against Alphabet Inc. unit YouTube over alleged violations of children's online privacy rights.

Taken together, the recent cases suggest that the agency plans to strengthen its much-maligned enforcement efforts in online privacy cases, in hopes of staving off critics who have called for a new federal privacy agency.

Federal antitrust enforcement agencies including the FTC and the Justice Department also have begun preparing for antitrust investigations involving big tech, likely starting with Google as well as Facebook. Lawmakers and some presidential candidates also appear increasingly interested in taking aggressive new tacks on potential antitrust violations by the big tech firms.

The FTC's Facebook settlement -- which already has been widely panned by privacy advocates -- could further fuel the calls for greater antitrust scrutiny of big tech.

Already, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, an advocacy group whose earlier complaints helped lead to a 2011 FTC privacy enforcement order against Facebook, has said the FTC should break up the company by forcing it to unwind its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Write to Ryan Tracy at ryan.tracy@wsj.com and John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.02% 202.36 Delayed Quote.54.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
08:27pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Compliance -- Update
DJ
05:42pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Compliance -- Update
DJ
06/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Backs Privacy Legislation
DJ
06/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Backs Privacy Legislation
DJ
06/20MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Sandberg Echoes Zuckerberg's Call for Regulation
DJ
06/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Finds Self on Receiving End of Fake Video
DJ
05/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : More State Treasurers Back Proposal to Split Chair and CEO Roles at Facebook
DJ
05/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
RE
05/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup, senator urges U.S. antitrust probe
RE
05/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Says Company Should Be Broken Up
DJ
05/07MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook executive meets with U.S. lawmakers to discuss privacy
RE
05/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg's Private Properties -- WSJ
DJ
05/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Tries a New Look
DJ
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook spends $22.6 million to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe
RE
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Says Mark Zuckerberg's Compensation Value Rose in 2018
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/20CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi in the Netherlands
RE
07/17BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
RE
07/19CHARLES SCHWAB : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
07/18PATRICK THOMAS : Arabesque S-Ray Gets $20 Million Co-Investment
DJ
02:48aCARL ICAHN : Occidental Urges Investors to Reject Icahn Board Effort -- WSJ
DJ
07/22CHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab, Freeport-McMoRan, and Symantec
DJ
07/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Nelson Peltz Philippe Petitcolin Hasso Plattner Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Georg Schaeffler Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group