Facebook Tries a New Look

Facebook rolled out a substantial redesign of its website and mobile app, as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg seeks to address criticism of the social-media giant's influence by nudging users toward different types of engagement and more private communication tools.

The end result is a platform with more emphasis on private groups and visual stories, and less on the News Feed where abusive content and polarization took root in recent years.

-- One casualty of the changes: the iconic blue banner that has appeared atop screens since Facebook's 2004 debut. -- Zuckerberg said the changes mark the most significant alteration to Facebook's core platform in five years. -- He said they are part of a larger effort to offer less-public ways of communicating. -- Zuckerberg acknowledged scepticism of his ability to tackle the firm's longstanding privacy issues.

Zuckerberg said the changes are part of the broad rethinking of Facebook's product design, priorities and even values that he has touted over the last two months. In early March, he said the company would focus on more private communications.

Facebook is cultivating groups as it shifts toward relying more on users to help police content and prevent harassment. Expanding the role of users in policing behavior on Facebook could relieve some pressure on the company to do so--after it has spent billions of dollars in recent years to hire contract moderators and build artificial-intelligence systems to screen for abusive content.

"I get that a lot of people aren't sure that we're serious about this. I'm sure we'll keep on unearthing old issues for a while, so it may not feel like we're making progress at first." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

