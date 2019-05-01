Log in
Business Leaders
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.

Facebook Tries a New Look

05/01/2019 | 04:30am EDT

By WSJ City

Facebook rolled out a substantial redesign of its website and mobile app, as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg seeks to address criticism of the social-media giant's influence by nudging users toward different types of engagement and more private communication tools.

The end result is a platform with more emphasis on private groups and visual stories, and less on the News Feed where abusive content and polarization took root in recent years.

KEY FACTS 

   -- One casualty of the changes: the iconic blue banner that has appeared 
      atop screens since Facebook's 2004 debut. 
 
   -- Zuckerberg said the changes mark the most significant alteration to 
      Facebook's core platform in five years. 
 
   -- He said they are part of a larger effort to offer less-public ways of 
      communicating. 
 
   -- Zuckerberg acknowledged scepticism of his ability to tackle the firm's 
      longstanding privacy issues.

Why This Matters

Zuckerberg said the changes are part of the broad rethinking of Facebook's product design, priorities and even values that he has touted over the last two months. In early March, he said the company would focus on more private communications.

Facebook is cultivating groups as it shifts toward relying more on users to help police content and prevent harassment. Expanding the role of users in policing behavior on Facebook could relieve some pressure on the company to do so--after it has spent billions of dollars in recent years to hire contract moderators and build artificial-intelligence systems to screen for abusive content.

Read on WSJ.com

"I get that a lot of people aren't sure that we're serious about this. I'm sure we'll keep on unearthing old issues for a while, so it may not feel like we're making progress at first." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.81% 194.95 Delayed Quote.47.53%
