Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerb

Facebook ad boycott organisers see 'no commitment to action' in Zuckerberg meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 04:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

By Katie Paul and Sheila Dang

Organisers of a growing Facebook Inc advertising boycott said they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday.

More than 900 advertisers have signed on to the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, organised by social justice groups including the Anti-Defamation League and Free Press, to pressure the world's largest social media network to take concrete steps to block hate speech and misinformation.

"Facebook approached our meeting today like it was nothing more than a PR exercise," Free Press Co-Chief Executive Jessica González said in a statement. "But boycott coalition leaders and advertisers understand that the #StopHateForProfit effort is about the lives, safety and freedom of our communities."

The campaign, which calls for advertisers to pause their Facebook advertising for the month of July, has outlined 10 changes it wants to see from Facebook, including allowing victims of severe harassment to speak with a Facebook employee and giving refunds to brands whose ads show up next to offensive content that is later removed.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Katie Paul and Sheila Dang; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.24% 240.86 Delayed Quote.17.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion
RE
07/04JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek's entry into Philippines was faked, minister says
RE
07/06ELON MUSK : Musk mocks Tesla skeptics with satin shorts
RE
06/30NING LI : Oil slips slightly on rising coronavirus cases, returning Libyan supplies
RE
07/06ANTÓNIO HORTA-OSÓRIO : Lloyds Bank boss Horta-Osório to step down after a decade at the helm
RE
07/01PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's UK Arcadia group to cut 500 head office jobs
RE
07/02ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Portugal to take then sell majority stake in Efacec firm of Angola's dos Santos
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Patrick Sayer Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group