Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerb

Facebook ad boycott organizers see 'no commitment to action' in Zuckerberg meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 04:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos

By Katie Paul and Sheila Dang

Organizers of a growing Facebook Inc advertising boycott said they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday.

More than 900 advertisers have signed on to the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, organized by civil rights groups to pressure the world's largest social media network to take concrete steps to block hate speech and misinformation, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Free Press, Color of Change and the NAACP met for over an hour via video conference with Facebook executives including Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg to discuss the groups' demands.

"They (Facebook) showed up to the meeting expecting an A for attendance," said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, during a press call following the meeting.

In a statement, Facebook responded that "we know we will be judged by our actions not by our words and are grateful to these groups and many others for their continued engagement."

The campaign, which calls for advertisers to pause their Facebook ads for July, has outlined 10 changes it wants, including allowing victims of severe harassment to speak with a Facebook employee and giving refunds to brands whose ads show up next to offensive content that is later removed.

Color of Change said in a statement the only recommendation Zuckerberg and Sandberg attempted to address was establishing a civil rights position within the company, but they would not commit to making it a senior executive job or defining the role.

Facebook "refused to offer" live user support with a Facebook representative for harassment victims, and provided no details on an independent hate speech audit it has discussed with advertisers, Color of Change said.

Facebook declined to confirm who else attended the meeting, but the boycott groups cited Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, who returned to Facebook last month after splitting with Zuckerberg in early 2019, and global affairs chief Nick Clegg.

Long-time Facebook executive Ime Archibong, who runs a team designing experimental new products and is one of the highest-ranking Black staffers, was also present, they said.

Zuckerberg said last month some employees working under Archibong would shift focus toward building products "to advance racial justice," although the initiative is being run by Facebook app chief Fidji Simo.

Policy staffers Neil Potts, Lindsay Elin and Monique Dorsainvil attended as well, the groups said.

"We had 10 demands, and literally we went through the 10 and we didn't get commitments, timeframes or clear outcomes," said Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the ADL.

Nonprofits outside the United States have also offered support for the campaign, Free Press Co-CEO Jessica Gonzalez said in an interview.

(Reporting by Katie Paul and Sheila Dang; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.24% 240.86 Delayed Quote.17.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion
RE
07/04JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek's entry into Philippines was faked, minister says
RE
07/06ELON MUSK : Musk mocks Tesla skeptics with satin shorts
RE
07/06ANTÓNIO HORTA-OSÓRIO : Lloyds Bank boss Horta-Osório to step down after a decade at the helm
RE
07/01PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's UK Arcadia group to cut 500 head office jobs
RE
07/02ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Portugal to take then sell majority stake in Efacec firm of Angola's dos Santos
RE
09:56aELON MUSK : Panasonic CEO says Tesla's Elon Musk a 'genius' who can be 'overly optimistic'
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Patrick Sayer Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group