Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.

Facebook's Sandberg Echoes Zuckerberg's Call for Regulation

06/20/2019 | 04:15am EDT

By WSJ City

Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said that the company failed to anticipate foreign interference aimed at disrupting the 2016 US presidential election. She spoke onstage during a question-and-answer session at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

KEY FACTS

--- She said Facebook is calling for some regulation of the company.

--- This echoed an op-ed by Mark Zuckerberg published earlier this year.

--- On antitrust action, she said Facebook users already have a variety of alternatives for social networking.

--- She also said Facebook wasn't ready to combat the spread of misinformation before the 2016 election...

--- ...But it has now created a verification programme with third-party fact-checkers.

--- And it has ramped up engagement with governments to prevent election interference.

"We are very much trying to usher in the next era. We are very much working with governments to write the right rules."

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg

Why This Matters

Sandberg's appearance comes amid increasing scrutiny of big tech companies by government regulators. Facebook is being scrutinised by investigators at the US FTC and the Justice Department is preparing an antitrust investigation of Google.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.53% 187.48 Delayed Quote.43.02%
