Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.

Facebook's Zuckerberg Asked by Numerous Officials to Attend London Hearing -CNBC

11/07/2018 | 08:33pm CET

--Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is facing pressure to appear before Canadian and U.K. officials at a "special joint parliamentary hearing" in London later this month, CNBC reported Wednesday.

--Officials from Argentina, Ireland, Australia, Canada and the U.K. are asking Mr. Zuckerberg to appear in London on Nov. 27 to discuss fake news and data privacy, the report said.

--In a letter sent earlier this month, Facebook acknowledged the seriousness of the issue but defended its decision to send other representatives of the company, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/07/mark-zuckerberg-declines-uk-parliament-invite-to-discuss-privacy.html

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
11/07MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Asked by Numerous Officials to Attend London Hearing -CNBC
DJ
10/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Turns to U.K. Politician to Help Repair Image -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
RE
10/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Funds Back Proposal to Remove Zuckerberg as Facebook Chairman
DJ
10/05MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Tells Employees to Respect Diverse Views of Colleagues -- Update
DJ
10/04MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Seeks to Quell Employee Anger Over Facebook Executive's Appearance at Kavanaugh Hearing
DJ
09/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : WhatsApp co-founder Acton flags tensions with Zuckerberg - Forbes
RE
08/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Fidelity's Danoff backs Facebook's response to content, privacy issues
RE
08/07MARK ZUCKERBERG : For Facebook and Zuckerberg, Avoiding Testimony in Share Case Could Cost $20 Million an Hour -- Dealpolitik
DJ
07/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Shares Tumble at Open -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/07MARK ZUCKERBERG : U.S. lawmakers press Facebook over Chinese data sharing
RE
05/24MARK ZUCKERBERG : EU parliament gets Facebook answers after Zuckerberg meeting
RE
05/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers
RE
05/21MARK ZUCKERBERG : EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing
RE
05/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Big proxy adviser ISS does not support Facebook's Zuckerberg in proxy vote
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
