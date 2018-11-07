Facebook's Zuckerberg Asked by Numerous Officials to Attend London Hearing -CNBC

--Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is facing pressure to appear before Canadian and U.K. officials at a "special joint parliamentary hearing" in London later this month, CNBC reported Wednesday.

--Officials from Argentina, Ireland, Australia, Canada and the U.K. are asking Mr. Zuckerberg to appear in London on Nov. 27 to discuss fake news and data privacy, the report said.

--In a letter sent earlier this month, Facebook acknowledged the seriousness of the issue but defended its decision to send other representatives of the company, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/07/mark-zuckerberg-declines-uk-parliament-invite-to-discuss-privacy.html

