Biography : Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who founded Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education. Mr. Zuckerberg holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg is also on the board of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.
Facebook's Zuckerberg defends decision on encryption
0
10/03/2019 | 09:03pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg defended his decision to encrypt the company's messaging services on Thursday, despite concerns about its impact on child exploitation and other criminal activity.
Zuckerberg, speaking in a livestreamed version of the company's weekly internal Q&A session, said child exploitation risks weighed "most heavily" on him when he was making the decision and pledged steps to minimise harm.
The United States and allies signed an open letter earlier on Thursday calling for Facebook to suspend its encryption plan, saying it would hinder the fight against child abuse and terrorism.