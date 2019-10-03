Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who founded Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education. Mr. Zuckerberg holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg is also on the board of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.

Facebook's Zuckerberg defends decision on encryption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 09:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes his keynote speech during Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg defended his decision to encrypt the company's messaging services on Thursday, despite concerns about its impact on child exploitation and other criminal activity.

Zuckerberg, speaking in a livestreamed version of the company's weekly internal Q&A session, said child exploitation risks weighed "most heavily" on him when he was making the decision and pledged steps to minimise harm.

The United States and allies signed an open letter earlier on Thursday calling for Facebook to suspend its encryption plan, saying it would hinder the fight against child abuse and terrorism.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 2.74% 179.38 Delayed Quote.36.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
09:03pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg defends decision on encryption
RE
10/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says Warren as U.S. president would be bad for tech
RE
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets Trump, seeks to mend fences in Washington
RE
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill -- Update
DJ
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Gets Chilly Reception on Capitol Hill
DJ
09/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Web Regulation -- Update
DJ
09/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Internet Regulation
DJ
07/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Compliance -- Update
DJ
07/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Settlement Requires Mark Zuckerberg to Certify Compliance -- Update
DJ
06/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Backs Privacy Legislation
DJ
06/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Backs Privacy Legislation
DJ
06/20MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Sandberg Echoes Zuckerberg's Call for Regulation
DJ
06/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Finds Self on Receiving End of Fake Video
DJ
05/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : More State Treasurers Back Proposal to Split Chair and CEO Roles at Facebook
DJ
05/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/01DAVID HENRY : Too big to lend? JPMorgan cash hit Fed limits, roiling U.S. repos
RE
10/02MARTIN GILBERT : Veteran investor Gilbert to leave Standard Life Aberdeen
RE
10/01MICHAEL O'LEARY : O'Leary
RE
09/28CHARLES SCHARF : Wells Taps New Leader -- WSJ
DJ
09/27JAMIE DIMON : Wells Fargo taps one-time Dimon protégé Scharf to lead turnaround
RE
10/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says Warren as U.S. president would be bad for tech
RE
02:24aALISON COOPER : Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper to Step Down
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Devin Wenig Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group