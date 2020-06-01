Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who founded Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education. Currently, he occupies the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg is also on the board of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 12:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington

By Fanny Potkin and Elizabeth Culliford

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to act on President Donald Trump's inflammatory comments about U.S. protests went public on Twitter, praising the rival social media company for acting, and rebuking their own employer.

Many tech workers at companies - including Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, and Amazon.com Inc - have actively pursued social justice issues in recent years, urging their employers to take action and change policies.

Even so, the weekend criticism marked a rare case of high-level employees publicly taking their chief executive to task, with at least three of the seven critical posts seen by Reuters coming from people who identified themselves as senior managers.

"Mark is wrong, and I will endeavor in the loudest possible way to change his mind," wrote Ryan Freitas, whose Twitter account identifies him as director of product design for Facebook's News Feed. He added he had mobilized "50+ likeminded folks" to lobby for internal change.

Jason Toff, identified as director of product management, wrote in a tweet: "I work at Facebook and I am not proud of how we're showing up. The majority of coworkers I've spoken to feel the same way. We are making our voice heard."

"We recognize the pain many of our people are feeling right now, especially our Black community," Facebook spokesman Andy Stone wrote in a text, referring to company employees.

"We encourage employees to speak openly when they disagree with leadership. As we face additional difficult decisions around content ahead, we'll continue seeking their honest feedback."

Twitter Inc on Friday affixed a warning label to a tweet from Trump in which he had included the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter said the tweet violated its rules against glorifying violence but was being left up as a public service exception.

Nationwide unrest erupted after the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis last Monday. Video footage showed a white officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Facebook declined to take action on the same message, with Zuckerberg saying in a Facebook post on Friday that while he found the remarks "deeply offensive," they did not violate company policy against incitements to violence and people should know whether the government was planning to deploy force.

In the post, Zuckerberg, who last week took pains to distance his company from the fight between the president and Twitter, also said Facebook had been in touch with the White House on Friday to explain its policies. Facebook later confirmed reporting by news website Axios that Zuckerberg had a call with Trump.

But some of the dissenting employees directly praised Twitter's response.

"Respect to @Twitter's integrity team for making the enforcement call," wrote David Gillis, identified as a director of product design. In a long Twitter thread he said he understood the logic of Facebook's decision, but: "I think it would have been right for us to make a 'spirit of the policy' exception that took more context into account."

Jason Toff was one of several Facebook employees who were organizing fundraisers for racial justice groups in Minnesota. Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Monday that the company would contribute an additional $10 million to social justice causes.

"Giving a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless who you are or if it's newsworthy," wrote another Facebook manager, Andrew Crow, head of design for the company's Portal product. "I disagree with Mark's position and will work to make change happen."

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore and Elizabeth Culliford in Birmingham, England. Editing by Jonathan Weber, Chizu Nomiyama, Howard Goller and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.10% 1435.25 Delayed Quote.7.03%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.06% 2468.65 Delayed Quote.32.17%
FACEBOOK 1.74% 229 Delayed Quote.9.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
12:28pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments
RE
05/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight
RE
05/27MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says government censoring social media not the 'right reflex'
RE
05/21MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces remote work beyond Silicon Valley
RE
05/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook names first members of oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg
RE
04/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg praises coronavirus lockdowns; Musk sees 'fascism'
RE
04/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg Asserts Control of Facebook, Pushing Aside Dissenters
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg 2019 Compensation Valued at $23.4 Million, Reflecting Security and Aircraft Costs
DJ
03/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook to Launch Coronavirus Information Hub; Zuckerberg Says Activity Has Spiked
DJ
03/13MARK ZUCKERBERG : Chenault Leaves Facebook Board After Disagreements With Zuckerberg
DJ
02/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Seeks More Content Liability -- WSJ
DJ
02/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Tells EU Regulators Facebook Wants More Content Liability
DJ
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg
RE
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Pitches How Facebook Should Be Regulated Over Content
DJ
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/27CARL ICAHN : Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with "significant" loss after bankruptcy filing
RE
05/31JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos invests in UK digital freight forwarder Beacon
RE
12:28pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments
RE
05/27WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says hedge fund up 27% year to date, dumped Berkshire
RE
05/30URS ROHNER : Srf
RE
05/31CARLOS SLIM : Mexican broadcaster Televisa to launch mobile phone service, challenging Slim
RE
05/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group