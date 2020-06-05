Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who founded Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education. Currently, he occupies the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg is also on the board of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.

Facebook's Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after backlash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 08:36pm EDT
Munich Security Conference

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he would consider changes to the policy that led the company to leave up controversial posts by President Donald Trump during recent demonstrations protesting the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody, a partial concession to critics.

Zuckerberg did not promise specific policy changes in a Facebook post, days after staff members walked off the job, some claiming he kept finding new excuses not to challenge Trump.

"I know many of you think we should have labeled the President's posts in some way last week," Zuckerberg wrote, referring to his decision not to remove Trump's message containing the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

"We're going to review our policies allowing discussion and threats of state use of force to see if there are any amendments we should adopt," he wrote. "We're going to review potential options for handling violating or partially-violating content aside from the binary leave-it-up or take-it-down decisions."

Zuckerberg said Facebook would be more transparent about its decision-making on whether to take down posts, review policies on posts that could cause voter suppression and would look to build software to advance racial justice, led by important lieutenants.

At a staff meeting earlier this week, employees questioned Zuckerberg's stance on Trump's post.

Zuckerberg, who holds a controlling stake in Facebook, has maintained that while he found Trump's comments "deeply offensive," they did not violate company policy against incitements to violence.

Facebook's policy is either to take down a post or leave it up, without any other options. Now, Zuckerberg said, other possibilities would be considered.

However, he added, "I worry that this approach has a risk of leading us to editorialize on content we don't like even if it doesn't violate our policies."

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Peter Henderson in Oakland; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.98% 230.77 Delayed Quote.12.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
06/05MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after backlash
RE
06/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Early Facebook staffers denounce Zuckerberg stance on Trump posts
RE
06/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts
RE
06/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Walkout Over Handling of Trump Posts -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Walkout Over Handling of Trump Posts -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight
RE
05/27MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says government censoring social media not the 'right reflex'
RE
05/21MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces remote work beyond Silicon Valley
RE
05/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook names first members of oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg
RE
04/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg praises coronavirus lockdowns; Musk sees 'fascism'
RE
04/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg Asserts Control of Facebook, Pushing Aside Dissenters
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg 2019 Compensation Valued at $23.4 Million, Reflecting Security and Aircraft Costs
DJ
03/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook to Launch Coronavirus Information Hub; Zuckerberg Says Activity Has Spiked
DJ
03/13MARK ZUCKERBERG : Chenault Leaves Facebook Board After Disagreements With Zuckerberg
DJ
02/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Seeks More Content Liability -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/31JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos invests in UK digital freight forwarder Beacon
RE
06/04ERIC VALLAT : France's Remy Cointreau looks to second half rebound led by China, U.S. demand
RE
06/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts
RE
05/31CARLOS SLIM : Mexican broadcaster Televisa to launch mobile phone service, challenging Slim
RE
06/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Early Facebook staffers denounce Zuckerberg stance on Trump posts
RE
06/03LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio not steering for Generali, AXA merger - source
RE
05/30URS ROHNER : Srf
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group