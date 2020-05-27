Log in
Business Leaders
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who founded Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education. Currently, he occupies the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg is also on the board of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.

Facebook's Zuckerberg says government censoring social media not the 'right reflex'

05/27/2020 | 09:40pm EDT

Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's threats against social media companies, said on Wednesday censoring a platform would not be the "right reflex" for a government worried about censorship.

"I'll have to understand what they actually would intend to do, but in general I think a government choosing to censor a platform because they're worried about censorship doesn't exactly strike me as the right reflex there," Zuckerberg said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Fox played only a brief clip of the interview and said it would be aired in full on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -1.32% 229.14 Delayed Quote.11.64%
FOX CORPORATION 2.14% 29.65 Delayed Quote.-20.02%
