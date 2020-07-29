Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerb

Facebook shouldn't become 'arbiters of truth' -Zuckerberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

"Congressman, well first to be clear, I think what you might be referring to happened on Twitter so it's hard for me to speak to that, but I can talk to our policies about this," Zuckerberg said. Later adding, "we do not want to become the arbiters of truth."

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had restricted Donald Trump Jr.'s ability to tweet from his account for 12 hours, after it required him to delete a post that violated the social media site's policy on coronavirus misinformation.

The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump posted a since-deleted tweet on Monday with a viral video of doctors talking about the drug hydroxychloroquine.

A much-anticipated congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms kicked off on Wednesday with lawmakers locking horns while also offering a window into their ideas about reining in Big Tech.

Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon.com Inc's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet Inc-owned Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple Inc's Tim Cook - whose companies together represent about $5 trillion of market value - appeared via videoconference before the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.92% 380.16 Delayed Quote.27.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/24MARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard Probe Eyes Rogue Bankers -- WSJ
DJ
07/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says open to supplying batteries to other automakers
RE
07/23JEFF BEZOS : Big Tech CEOs ready defenses for U.S. Congress hearing into their growing power
RE
07/27JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Faces Rare Test in First Testimony Before Congress
DJ
07/29JEFF BEZOS : MacKenzie Scott donates $1.7 bln since Bezos split
RE
07/24LI KA-SHING : Hong Kong developer CK Asset sells Chengdu development project for $1 billion
RE
07/27KEVIN PLANK : Under Armour executives receive Wells notice from SEC
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Dara Khosrowshahi Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Henri Poupart-lafarge Patrick Pouyanné Norbert Reithofer Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group