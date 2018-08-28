Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who presently is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.

Fidelity's Danoff backs Facebook's response to content, privacy issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 01:03am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Fidelity Investments Danoff and Liberty Media CEO Maffei attend the second day of the Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho

BOSTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc second-biggest outside investor has offered backing for the world's largest social media company as it faces public criticism for what people see on its service and how much user information is shared with third parties.

Comments by Fidelity Contrafund's Will Danoff, who like other top mutual fund managers rarely voices an opinion about a holding, represent key support for management as some investors seek change at Facebook, but also drew criticism that he should take a tougher line.

In a commentary emailed on Monday by the Boston fund firm, Danoff said Facebook, his fund's largest position, "confronted some stiff headwinds" in the first six months of 2018.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, was hauled before U.S. Congress in April to explain how data belonging to 87 million users was improperly shared with a political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, and why it ran ads and posts placed by Russian operatives in what U.S. authorities believe was an attempt to influence the U.S. 2016 election.

"Facebook management responded thoroughly to legislators' concerns and implemented a comprehensive plan to uphold the trustworthiness of its digital communities," Danoff said in a question-and-answer portion of the commentary, which was dated June 30 and included in a 'Fidelity Investment Insights' email on Monday.

A Fidelity spokeswoman said Danoff would not elaborate on the comments. A spokeswoman for Facebook, which has described steps it is taking to combat abuse of its service, declined to comment on Danoff's note.

Facebook's failure to protect users' data and to police some misleading content has caused some shareholders to call for change at the company.

Activists put several reforms up for votes at Facebook's annual meeting in May, including calls for a risk committee and a report on content. None gained a majority of votes, but Facebook later gave a board committee new risk oversight responsibilities.

Passing proposals opposed by Zuckerberg is nigh on impossible, given that Facebook's dual share structure means he has control of about 60 percent of the company's voting shares.

A filing last week showed Contrafund sided against most of the reforms and backed all Facebook directors in board elections. Danoff's commentary did not address the thinking behind the votes.

Some had hoped Contrafund, with $131 billion in assets, would push for reform at Facebook.

"Support like this matters," said Michael Connor, executive director of Open MIC, an organization that works with asset managers to file and promote shareholder resolutions including at Facebook's meeting held on May 31. "Even Mark Zuckerberg will listen to these kinds of people." Connor said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Ross Kerber
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.61% 177.46 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
01:03aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Fidelity's Danoff backs Facebook's response to content, privacy issues
RE
08/07MARK ZUCKERBERG : For Facebook and Zuckerberg, Avoiding Testimony in Share Case Could Cost $20 Million an Hour -- Dealpolitik
DJ
07/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Shares Tumble at Open -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/07MARK ZUCKERBERG : U.S. lawmakers press Facebook over Chinese data sharing
RE
05/24MARK ZUCKERBERG : EU parliament gets Facebook answers after Zuckerberg meeting
RE
05/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers
RE
05/21MARK ZUCKERBERG : EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing
RE
05/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Big proxy adviser ISS does not support Facebook's Zuckerberg in proxy vote
RE
05/16MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers
DJ
05/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : UK MPs prepared to summon Facebook boss Zuckerberg over data scandal
RE
04/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Buck stops with Zuckerberg in Facebook data scandal - CTO
RE
04/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg under pressure to face EU lawmakers over data scandal
RE
04/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : At Facebook, Median Pay Tops $240,000
DJ
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg unscathed by congressional grilling, stock rises
RE
04/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/24JACK MA : Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
RE
08/25ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
08/25PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Won't Go to North Korea -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/21JACK MA : Malaysia Can't Afford $22 Billion Beijing-Backed Projects, Mahathir Tells China
DJ
08/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Eyes India Mobile-Payments Firm
DJ
08/21PAUL ALLEN : Paul Allen's space firm details plans for rockets, cargo vehicle
RE
08/27ELON MUSK : Musk's U-turn on Tesla deal could intensify his legal, regulatory woes
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska John Edwards David Einhorn Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Indra Nooyi James Packer Gavin Patterson John Paulson François-henri Pinault Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Randall Stephenson Peter Thiel An Wang Alain Weill John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.