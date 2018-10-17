Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Founder of Facebook, Inc., Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC and Startup:Education, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur who currently holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Facebook, Inc.

Funds Back Proposal to Remove Zuckerberg as Facebook Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

By Deepa Seetharaman

Several public funds with holdings in Facebook Inc., including New York City's pension funds, are backing a shareholder proposal to push out Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg as chairman of the social-media giant's board of directors.

The state treasurers of Rhode Island, Illinois and Pennsylvania, as well as the New York City comptroller are joining the shareholder proposal previously filed by Trillium Asset Management in June, the state officials said in a release on Wednesday.

The announcement has no practical effect on Mr. Zuckerberg and his position as both CEO and chairman because he has a lock on the bulk of Facebook's supervoting shares, each of which gives him 10 times the votes of average shareholders. According to Facebook's latest proxy, his share of the voting power among Facebook investors was 59.9%.

Still, the news heightens scrutiny of the company's corporate governance after a string of missteps and controversies, and reflects a view among at least some investors that Mr. Zuckerberg needs additional support guiding the company.

Trillium's proposal called on Mr. Zuckerberg to relinquish his role as chairman given Facebook's mishandling of several controversies that have enveloped the company in recent years, including the spread of misinformation on the platform and its role in promoting violence in countries like Myanmar. Most recently, Facebook revealed a data breach that hurt 30 million accounts.

"An independent board chair is essential to moving Facebook forward from this mess, and to reestablish trust with Americans and investors alike," said New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer in a statement.

Mr. Stringer oversees the city's more than $195 billion pension fund, including 4.7 million shares in Facebook as of the end of March 31. Pennsylvania Treasury holds 38,737 shares of Facebook. Rhode Island owns 168,230 shares of Facebook. The company overall is worth nearly $460 billion.

Facebook shares are down about 27% since July, when the company projected weaker-than-expected revenue growth. Several key executives, including the cofounders of Instagram and WhatsApp, have left the company following tussles with Mr. Zuckerberg and other senior Facebook leaders.

A similar proposal to split Facebook's chairman and CEO roles has gained support from outside investors in the past. In 2017, slightly more than 50% of votes cast favored splitting the roles, after excluding the shares held by 13 executives and board members, including Mr. Zuckerberg, the release on Wednesday said.

The proposal will next be put to a vote at the company's shareholder meeting in May 2019.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
05:33pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Funds Back Proposal to Remove Zuckerberg as Facebook Chairman
DJ
10/05MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Tells Employees to Respect Diverse Views of Colleagues -- Update
DJ
10/04MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Seeks to Quell Employee Anger Over Facebook Executive's Appearance at Kavanaugh Hearing
DJ
09/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : WhatsApp co-founder Acton flags tensions with Zuckerberg - Forbes
RE
08/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Fidelity's Danoff backs Facebook's response to content, privacy issues
RE
08/07MARK ZUCKERBERG : For Facebook and Zuckerberg, Avoiding Testimony in Share Case Could Cost $20 Million an Hour -- Dealpolitik
DJ
07/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Shares Tumble at Open -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/07MARK ZUCKERBERG : U.S. lawmakers press Facebook over Chinese data sharing
RE
05/24MARK ZUCKERBERG : EU parliament gets Facebook answers after Zuckerberg meeting
RE
05/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers
RE
05/21MARK ZUCKERBERG : EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing
RE
05/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Big proxy adviser ISS does not support Facebook's Zuckerberg in proxy vote
RE
05/16MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers
DJ
05/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : UK MPs prepared to summon Facebook boss Zuckerberg over data scandal
RE
04/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Buck stops with Zuckerberg in Facebook data scandal - CTO
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
10/11RUPERT MURDOCH : incorrect
RE
10/12RICHARD BRANSON : Virgin's Branson halts talks on $1 billion Saudi investment in space ventures
RE
03:44pELON MUSK : Musk to buy $20 million in Tesla stock
RE
10/12DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
RE
10/15JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says in talks with Indonesia on tech training institute
RE
10/16PATRICK THOMAS : Shares of W.W. Grainger Fall on Drop in Net Income
DJ
10/16CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Challenges Dell Stock Purchase -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Paul Allen Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Pierre Fabre Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Stefan Heidenreich David Henry Carl Icahn Charles Koch Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi Michael O'leary John Paulson Thomas Rabe Ian Read Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.