Mark Zuckerberg's Private Properties -- WSJ

The billionaire Facebook chief quietly snapped up two adjacent estates on Lake Tahoe's West Shore, expanding a personal real-estate portfolio that includes properties in Hawaii and Palo Alto, Calif.

By Katherine Clarke

While Mark Zuckerberg deals with accusations that the company he leads is too cavalier in the way it handles users' personal information, he is circumspect in his handling of one person's privacy: his own.

A few months ago, the 34-year-old CEO of Facebook quietly closed on $59 million worth of real estate on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe, a popular vacation destination for Northern Californians. And he's looking to buy more, according to people familiar with the transactions, reported here for the first time.

The deals were kept under wraps through the use of a limited-liability company, a high-end wealth manager and a series of nondisclosure agreements, which even required that listing pictures of the homes be removed from the internet.

While many of the country's mega-wealthy attempt to shield their purchases under LLCs and NDAs, Mr. Zuckerberg's pursuit, which can involve large swaths of land and multiple lots for massive sums of money, is a bit more aggressive than most. And his pursuit is considered by many real-estate veterans to be a tad ironic, given the recent scrutiny his company has faced over its handling of Facebook users' personal information.

In 2018, Facebook upped Mr. Zuckerberg's security budget due to specific threats to his safety, according to a SEC filing. At a Facebook developer conference Tuesday, Mr. Zuckberberg promoted a new "privacy-focused" design for the company's core platform.

The lengths to which the social media magnate went to keep the deals secret are emblematic of Mr. Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan's approach to their personal real estate, which spans San Francisco and Palo Alto, Calif., to Lake Tahoe and Hawaii, where he owns more than 700 waterfront acres on the island of Kauai.

People familiar with his deals say Mr. Zuckerberg leans toward understated properties that don't attract attention, looks to buy up neighboring properties to ensure control of his surroundings and likes his homes to be enclosed by foliage to block views from onlookers.

In past years, tech titans like Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison have periodically attracted public attention, and even criticism, for their splashy real-estate purchases. Mr. Zuckerberg has certainly attracted his fair share.

In San Francisco and Palo Alto, he chose properties in neighborhoods unaccustomed to purchasers of his magnitude, resulting in some conflict. And in Hawaii, Mr. Zuckerberg aroused ire for seeking to expel a group of longtime Hawaiians from a tiny portion of his property.

Here is a closer look at Mr. Zuckerberg's real estate dealings.

Lake Tahoe

For his Tahoe property, Mr. Zuckerberg bought two private estates over several months last winter, cobbling together 600 feet of private waterfront near the Timberland area south of Tahoe City.

Homes on this stretch rarely trade, as they are passed down through the same families, local real-estate agents said. Other residents of the lane include the family of late Hewlett-Packard founder Bill Hewlett and the family of the late publishing titan Charles McClatchy, property records show. The area is known for old, understated money -- less flash, more hunker in the woods, agents said.

Mr. Zuckerberg bought the properties through a limited-liability company named Golden Range, and used wealth management firm Iconiq Capital as an intermediary, according to public records. Real-estate agents involved in Mr. Zuckerberg's search were required to sign confidentiality agreements carrying clauses that prohibited them from revealing Mr. Zuckerberg's identity or requiring them to scrub images of properties from the internet, according to people familiar with the situation.

Mr. Zuckerberg bought the first property, known as the Carousel Estate and formerly owned by the family of the late investment banker Robert Quist, for $22 million in December, public records show. Dating back to around 1930, it sits on about 3 1/2 acres with a rare marina-style pier designed to support a large yacht and has seven bedrooms. It had been on the market for as much as $32 million in 2017, according to Zillow. The Quist family didn't respond to requests for comment.

The second adjacent property, known as the Brushwood Estate, had been owned by San Francisco philanthropist Tamara Fritz since 1996 and had been on the market for $45 million; Mr. Zuckerberg ultimately bought it for $37 million in January, these people said. Ms. Fritz didn't respond to a request for comment.

The 6.2-acre property served as the setting for the League to Save Lake Tahoe's annual Oscar de la Renta fashion show lunch, an event widely considered to be the social event of the summer season. The property dates back to the 1920s and has a 5,322-square-foot main house with six bedrooms, a guesthouse and a private dock.

Mr. Zuckerberg has made overtures about buying a third property across the street, but hasn't yet closed on a deal, according to people familiar with that property. Its owners, San Francisco couple Joanne and Thomas Kim, didn't respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Zuckerberg may opt to raze the properties and build afresh, according to people familiar with the properties. Local agents said, if combined, the property would be one of the most expensive ever sold in Tahoe.

Jennie Fairchild, a former Oracle lawyer who served as Mr. Zuckerberg's agent in the deals, didn't respond to a request for comment.

Palo Alto

Mr. Zuckerberg's penchant for buying multiple properties started years earlier in Palo Alto, a charming city in the heart of Silicon Valley and about 3 miles from Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters.

After buying his five-bedroom home in the Crescent Park area for about $7 million in 2011, he and Ms. Chan bought up four neighboring homes. They paid more than $43 million for all four homes, far above market rate, according to public records: In one instance, they paid $14 million for a 3,800-square-foot home that had last sold in 1995 for $1.2 million.

For several years, the couple leased the properties back to their former owners. In 2016, after the neighbors moved out, they filed plans to raze the four properties and replace them all with smaller, low-slung structures.

There was skepticism around the plan in a neighborhood not known for such displays of wealth. Peter Baltay, a local architect who serves on the city's Architectural Review Board, said he viewed Mr. Zuckerberg's initial plans as a clever way to circumvent a 20,000-square-foot cap on parcels.

If Mr. Zuckerberg wanted to build a massive compound, he could have done it in nearby Atherton, which is known for its large estates, Mr. Baltay said. After planners rejected the proposal in 2016, the plans were revised to call for two structures rather than the four originally sought.

Mr. Baltay said he was also put off by Mr. Zuckerberg's security. When Mr. Baltay went to take a look at the property from the public sidewalk, he was approached by two security guards who asked what business he had there and urged him to "move along," he said.

"He has legitimate security concerns...but it creates a situation which is something that the people of Palo Alto don't necessarily want," Mr. Baltay said.

San Francisco

Mr. Zuckerberg has also ruffled feathers about 30 miles north in San Francisco, where he owns a home in Noe Valley, an increasingly popular and pricey neighborhood known for its laid-back, stroller-friendly vibe.

Mr. Zuckerberg bought that property for $9.999 million in late 2012, public records show; agents at the time said it was a record for the neighborhood. The two-story house was built in 1928 and sits on a 9,800-square-foot lot with 70 feet of sidewalk frontage.

As in Palo Alto, Mr. Zuckerberg's home is in a slightly less expensive location, one whose residents are unaccustomed to the wants of billionaire neighbors. "The exact location of Zuckerberg's home has him on the border of Noe Valley and the Mission District -- which is a slightly grittier area and certainly not where you'd expect to find someone of his wealth and stature," said Natalie Hatvany Kitchen of Compass, a local real-estate agent.

In an anonymous letter circulated around the neighborhood in 2016, Mr. Zuckerberg's neighbors urged others to report what they deemed to be his illegally parked SUVs.

"I'm sure you all agree that it can be cumbersome living next to Zuck," the letter said. "I think we've all tried to be as patient and civil as possible during the very long construction, the noise, the trash, the blocking of streets, etc. Now that all that circus is done, we are left with 2 silver SUV's permanently occupying desirable parking spots."

A spokesman for California Senator Scott Wiener, who was a district supervisor in the Noe Valley area at the time, said he received complaints about disruption from the construction and about Mr. Zuckerberg's security detail taking up parking spaces on the street.

"We responded to the feedback and have transitioned to less visible security measures," said Ben LaBolt, a spokesman for Mr. Zuckerberg and Ms. Chan.

Kauai

The highest-profile clash involving one of Mr. Zuckerberg's properties is still ongoing. After acquiring more than 700 acres of beachside property on Kauai for more than $100 million in 2014, he became snarled in a dispute over a tiny portion of it.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-19 0247ET